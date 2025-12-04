TJ Maxx Hits the Road with the First-Ever "Maxxinista Express" Holiday Tour Inspired by its Iconic Superfans

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tj_maxx/9370851-en-tj-maxx-maxxinista-express-holiday-tour

Real Maxxinistas will tell you that they have a favorite store, an IYKYK shopping hack, and a go-to "you won't believe what I got this for" piece they love to show off. The Maxxinista Express is built upon one of those superfan rituals – "Maxx-hopping" from store to store to discover something unexpected in each one and relish in the joy of sharing stylish finds with the world. In fact, #Maxxinista content gets millions of views across TikTok and Instagram annually, often paired with a post celebrating sought-after scores found at TJ Maxx for incredible prices.

A ROAD TRIP LIKE NO OTHER

The Maxxinista Express is a festive, fashion-forward showcase of everything shoppers love about being part of the Maxxinista community. Every detail of the bus is designed with Maxxinistas in mind, transforming their experience into a rolling celebration of their favorite traditions, including:

A full day of dashing through the stores: From Los Angeles to Dallas to Miami, each Maxxinista Express tour stop will feature a full-day road trip to three beloved TJ Maxx stores in these cities, transforming a day of shopping into a celebration of style, community, and holiday gifting inspiration.

Who doesn't love a little friendly competition? Think Maxx-themed bingo, trivia, and playful contests inspired by the treasure-hunting spirit of shopping at TJ Maxx. Festive details Maxxinistas will delight in discovering: From Maxx-printed wrapping paper and needlepoint pillows featuring fan-favorite phrases to a full suite of tour-exclusive merchandise and custom cubbies for each guest to store her shopping hauls, no detail was spared in making superfans feel seen to celebrate the Maxxinista Express.

"TJ Maxx cherishes our passionate Maxxinistas and their love of connecting with each other, so we wanted to bring them together during the most magical time of the year," said Christina Lynch, Vice President, Marketing Director at TJ Maxx. "The Maxxinista Express is an ode to our superfans who proudly share their TJ Maxx adventures, going from store to store in search of the latest viral accessory or coveted designer find. We hope this experience emulates that same spirit and inspires even more joy amongst Maxxinistas this holiday season."

Adding extra holiday sparkle, Janel Parrish, star of Pretty Little Liars and Hallmark Channel's newest addition to their holiday lineup, Christmas on Duty, will join fellow Maxxinistas for the Los Angeles ride to kick off the cross-country adventure and co-host the first stop of the celebration.

"I've been a Maxxinista for as long as I can remember! My mom and I used to spend entire afternoons wandering our local TJ Maxx, comparing our finds and convincing each other we 'needed' just one more gift," said Janel Parrish. "The holidays have always held a special place in my heart, both on screen and off, so getting to help kick off the very first Maxxinista Express feels like such a full-circle moment. I can't wait to join fellow Maxxinistas in Los Angeles and celebrate all the festive, unexpected treasures that make TJ Maxx so iconic."

City Stops and Details Los Angeles Thursday, December 4th, 2025 Hosted by holiday star Janel Parrish

Dallas Thursday, December 11th, 2025 Hosted by former NFL cheerleader Kelcey Wetterberg

Miami Thursday, December 18th, 2025 Hosted by Miami-based creator Vale Genta

Vale Genta

While this Maxxinista Express tour is already at maxx capacity with brand superfans and those who snagged a seat during the contest, all are welcome to follow along via @tjmaxx TikTok or Instagram, featuring exclusive content in the all-new Broadcast Channel. Plus, fans can keep an eye on the road to spot the Maxxinista Express making its way across the country.

Beyond the bus, TJ Maxx invites shoppers everywhere to discover the joy of gifting. Head in-store or online at the tjmaxx.com Gifts to the Maxx Shop to find stylish, high-quality gifts at amazing value for everyone on your list this season.

About TJ Maxx

As the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,300 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, TJ Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves. For style tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @tjmaxx, TikTok at @tjmaxx, Facebook at facebook.com/tjmaxx, Pinterest at pinterest.com/tjmaxx and X at @tjmaxx. Visit tjmaxx.com or download the TJ Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.

