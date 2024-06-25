TJ Maxx Launches "Claim Your And" in Partnership with Mandy Moore to Help Women Break Free of Imposed Labels and Champion Self-Expression

In its eighth year, the Maxx You Project will further its mission to empower women everywhere to express their most authentic selves by celebrating their multidimensionality

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent TJ Maxx survey found that 94% of women will be labeled by others in their lifetime, often confining her to a singular identity – pretty or smart, athletic or fashionable, funny or serious – but no woman is ever just one thing. Research findings showed that 53% of women say that the labels given to them at an early age had a lasting impact on them. For nearly a decade of work through the Maxx You Project, TJ Maxx has championed self-expression and today announces its newest campaign, Claim Your And, designed to empower women everywhere to break free of the labels that limit them and embrace their full, multi-faceted selves.

TJ Maxx will kick off the multi-phased campaign in partnership with icon and multihyphenate, Mandy Moore, who throughout her career has often been labeled by others. Drawing from her personal, empowering journey towards breaking free of those labels and embracing her multidimensionality, Moore will headline a fireside chat on MaxxYouProject.com moderated by Simone Boyce on July 30th, 2024.

"For as long as I can remember, I've felt confined by labels given to me – a singer or an actress, kind or strong, a producer or a mom – but I've never been this OR that," said Mandy Moore. "There's so much power in forgetting 'or' and I'm so excited to finally be claiming all of my 'and's' - on my own terms - at this stage in my life. Looking in the mirror and embracing all of my many facets has been an unbelievable experience and I can't wait to hear stories from women joining me on this journey. I feel so inspired and honored to be partnering with TJ Maxx to encourage women everywhere to boldly express every unique element of their identity."

Taking to social, Moore will share her story to inspire women to join her in championing self-expression and boldly Claim Your And. Today through August 31st, women everywhere are invited to define themselves on their own terms and comment the many facets of themselves that make them feel like their full, authentic self. For every comment using #ClaimYourAnd on @tjmaxx's TikTok and Instagram, TJ Maxx will donate $1 to Dress for Success, with a minimum donation of $100,000.

"At TJ Maxx, we believe in and celebrate the multidimensionality of women. Our stores and site have always provided women with access to the labels they want - empowering them to express their full selves," said Christina Lynch, Vice President, Marketing Director, TJ Maxx. "With our newest Maxx You Project initiative, Claim Your And, we look forward to opening the conversation around the impact of imposed labels and encouraging women to claim the labels that express their most authentic self – on their own terms."

TJ Maxx has long provided tools and resources to support women through expert-led workshops. Understanding that over 81% of women want to define themselves on their own terms, offering this resource is increasingly valuable to empower women to take that first step. TJ Maxx and long-time partners Dress for Success and Save the Children will host a series of inspiring workshops led by a roster of powerhouse experts like author Amanda Montell, basketball coach Sydney Carter, and astronaut Kellie Gerardi, on a range of topics from the history of labels to embracing your own unapologetic style. All workshops and programming will be available to women everywhere beginning July 30th on MaxxYouProject.com.

"Women entering, re-entering or transitioning in the workforce often feel confined to a singular identity based on labels that can have a significant impact on their lives – and we are here to help," said Dress for Success CEO Michele Meyer-Shipp. "Our continued partnership with TJ Maxx allows us to provide women with support, tools and resources to help them thrive in the workforce and their everyday lives."

Join the conversation with @tjmaxx on TikTok and Instagram. To learn more about Claim Your And, including the tools and resources TJ Maxx is providing to empower women to boldly express every unique facet of their identity, visit MaxxYouProject.com.

*From June 25 to August 31, 2024, TJ Maxx will donate $1 to Dress for Success for every comment expressing multidimensionality with #ClaimYourAnd on @tjmaxx's TikTok and Instagram, with a minimum donation of $100,000

About The Research

TJ Maxx commissioned this research to understand the impact of labeling on women. We wanted to expose the problem of negative labels and the importance of women defining themselves. This research set to identify the labels women are given from themselves or others and what needs to change in order to empower women to shed labels.

We asked 2,000 women in the US to take part in a 15-minute online survey. This was a nationally representative sample across standard demographics. Research was conducted in July of 2023.

About The Maxx You Project

The Maxx You Project began in 2017 as TJ Maxx's ongoing initiative dedicated to helping women pursue their most authentic lives. Since its inception, The Maxx You Project has touched the lives of more than 200,000 women across the country through interactive experiences and programming. In its 8th year, TJ Maxx and Mandy Moore are teaming up to launch Claim Your And, a program designed to empower women everywhere to break free of the labels that limit them and boldly express their multidimensional selves. From June 25 to August 31, 2024, TJ Maxx will donate $1 to Dress for Success for every comment expressing multidimensionality with #ClaimYourAnd on TikTok and Instagram, with a minimum donation of $100,000, to expand their network of support, development tools and workshops to help women become their most authentic selves.

About TJ Maxx

As the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, TJ Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves. For style tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @tjmaxx, TikTok at @tjmaxx, Facebook at facebook.com/tjmaxx, Pinterest at pinterest.com/tjmaxx and Twitter at @tjmaxx. Visit tjmaxx.com or download the TJ Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success® Worldwide is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. With more than 140 affiliates across 20 countries, Dress for Success has helped over 1.3 million women in their pursuit of financial independence.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has advocated for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, they work to ensure children have a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. Save the Children does whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we all share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

