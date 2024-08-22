TJ Maxx Unveils "STYLED by Runway": An Incubator Program for Five Emerging Stylists in Partnership with Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger

The program offers career building mentorship, a platform to hone their styling aesthetic and access to designer fashion through the brand's premium designer shop, Runway at TJ Maxx

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TJ Maxx has long provided Maxxinistas with the designer styles and labels they want via its premium Runway shop, becoming one of stylists' best kept secrets to scoring incredible value on high-end designer fashion and accessories. Now, TJ Maxx is giving five of the next generation of stylists access to premium designer fashion to help kickstart their careers through its brand-new incubator program: STYLED by Runway.

Micaela Erlanger partners with TJ Maxx to launch STYLED by Runway, an incubator program dedicated to support emerging stylists. Photo Credit: KT Merry

Five emerging stylists and fashion creators were selected for the months-long program that also includes a Runway at TJ Maxx shopping stipend to build their styling closet, access to TJ Maxx's social community, opportunities to expand their skills and world-class mentorship from celebrity stylist, Micaela Erlanger.

"I know firsthand how important a mentor is when breaking into styling – from helping to define your unique aesthetic to getting access to top designer fashion. Having the opportunity to share my experience and expertise with future stylists by joining TJ Maxx for this program feels like I'm paying it forward to the next generation," said Micaela Erlanger. "It's been inspiring to work with such incredible emerging talent and I'm excited to watch as they grow and flourish within the industry. There is so much amazing designer fashion available at Runway at TJ Maxx, it's my go-to for coveted finds!

Meet the STYLED by Runway participants:

Afi Maita is originally from Nigeria , was raised in the United Kingdom , and has a fearless and dimensional style with bold and vibrant outfits that reflect her passionate approach to life.

is originally from , was raised in the , and has a fearless and dimensional style with bold and vibrant outfits that reflect her passionate approach to life. Shae Johnson combines her sophisticated and polished style with versatile pieces to create unique and elevated looks in her hometown of Houston, Texas .

combines her sophisticated and polished style with versatile pieces to create unique and elevated looks in her hometown of . Kinsey Ranee is based in Nashville and considers her style effortless and contemporary. Her greatest passion is helping people find an elevated version of themselves through fashion.

is based in and considers her style effortless and contemporary. Her greatest passion is helping people find an elevated version of themselves through fashion. Patricia Klein , a seasoned creative director and jewelry designer in New York City is poised to redefine herself as a fashion stylist through her vibrant and bold looks that exude a distinctly feminine, whimsical flair.

, a seasoned creative director and jewelry designer in is poised to redefine herself as a fashion stylist through her vibrant and bold looks that exude a distinctly feminine, whimsical flair. Breja'e Washington , a former professional softball player, blends modern streetwear and elevated style into her own unique take on contemporary fashion. She is now pursuing her styling career in Los Angeles .

"We're endlessly inspired by the looks we see created using incredible pieces discovered at Runway, and this program is a testament to that," said Christina Lynch, Vice President, Marketing Director, TJ Maxx. "We're thrilled to share our Runway platform, uplift these aspiring stylists and provide them with access to incredible fashion and meaningful support. At TJ Maxx, we're proud to celebrate and support women to be and express their most authentic selves."

Runway at TJ Maxx

Runway at TJ Maxx makes it easy to discover incredible value on premium designer merchandise so shoppers – from the aspiring stylist to the everyday Maxxinista - can indulge in designer fashion and express their full selves. "Runway" is TJ Maxx's premium designer shop found in select stores and online. Visit tjmaxx.com to shop Runway or find a Runway store near you to indulge in the latest trends from high-end labels.

STYLED by Runway

STYLED by Runway at TJ Maxx is an incubator program dedicated to giving emerging stylists the platform, designer fashion, and resources to kickstart their careers. To launch the brand-new program, TJ Maxx teamed up with celebrity stylist, Micaela Erlanger, to provide five emerging stylists with hands-on mentorship, access to Runway's high-end designer fashion to build their portfolios, a Runway at TJ Maxx shopping stipend to build their styling closet with premium fashion, and exclusive opportunities to expand their skills and further their fashion careers.

About TJ Maxx

As the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,300 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, TJ Maxx helps shoppers maxx their style by offering a range of styles and high-quality on-trend merchandise at an amazing value.

