TJ Nutrition® Announces Four Esteemed Professionals to Join Advisory Board

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TJ Nutrition®, a Texas nutraceutical company that creates unique, patented supplements based on the clinical research of Genetic Disease Investigators, today announced it has formed an Advisory Board. This group will steer the company's initiatives as it continues to drive awareness and support for autonomic dysfunction (including POTS – Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), dry eye disease (DED), chronic inflammation and connective tissue disorders.

TJ Nutrition was founded by Diana Driscoll, OD, after she was diagnosed with POTS in 2005. Frustrated with the ongoing lack of improvement and convinced there were medical causes for the illness, Dr. Driscoll turned to research. TJ Nutrition was created to release unique supplements based on the results of over a decade of research. She began with Parasym Plus™ the only compound scientifically proven to nudge the vagus nerve gently and safely — supporting all aspects of normal digestion and bowel movements while supporting the functions of acetylcholine.

Expanding on the effectiveness and success of Parasym PlusTM, TJ Nutrition's newly formed Advisory Board will spearhead the release of Parasym Plus EyesTM – the only compound patented to support both the vagus nerve (to control inflammation), as well as the lacrimal nerve (for maximized tear production). The new board will work to bring awareness to the systemic contributions to dry eye disease, allowing patients not only the maximum recovery from DED, but to also support their overall wellness via its effect on acetylcholine and the vagus nerve.

"I am ecstatic to welcome this experienced and talented group of professionals who are committed to helping raise awareness of the previously unrecognized neurological component of chronic dry eye," said Diana Driscoll, OD, founder of TJ Nutrition. "As long as we view DED as merely an 'eye problem,' the patient response will be limited. We are committed to continue the discussion of DED as a local manifestation of a systemic problem (a chronic inflammatory condition manifesting in the eyes) and are proud to have the support of our respected board members to guide us on that journey."

New board members include:

Paul Karpecki, OD is Director of Cornea and External Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute in Lexington KY and for Center for Sight in Carmel Indiana. He also serves as an Associate Professor at the Kentucky College of Optometry in Pikeville and is the Medical Director for KEPLR Vision. Dr. Karpecki was appointed to the Delphi International Society, which included the top 25 dry eye experts in the world. He co-chaired the Dry Eye Summit for the profession, was selected to the TFOS DEWS II Diagnostic Methodology subcommittee and appointed co-chair of the upcoming and previous Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society Symposia.

Jesse Nord is a founding partner of The Nord Group LLP, a transactional entertainment law firm located in Los Angeles, California. Jesse is a zealous advocate for her clients, fiercely guarding their interests and ensuring they obtain the maximum value for their services and intellectual property. As a patient of POTS Care, PLLC who has benefited from the support of TJ Nutrition products, Jesse has a personal connection to the work of TJ Nutrition.

Bill Thompson, OD is licensed at the highest level available by the Texas Optometry Board, is Board Certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry and has served on the Board of Trustees of the Texas Optometric Association. Dr. Thompson is a past President of the Northeast Texas Optometric Society and is a member of the American Optometric Association. Dr. Thompson has been appointed to serve on the Texas Optometry Board, the licensing and regulatory agency for the state of Texas.

Gayle Karanges, OD has over 30 years of clinical practice with extensive medical, diagnostic, and therapeutic experience in eye disease. She is a clinical field director for MyEyeDoctor, responsible for over 50 locations for Capital Vision services in the Dallas and Houston areas. Dr. Karanges coaches and mentors over 50 optometrists to help them grow their clinical practices. She is a therapeutic and glaucoma specialist with expertise in practice management and the financial analysis of optometric practices.

"I'm thrilled to serve on the medical advisory board for TJ Nutrition," Dr. Karpecki said. "There are many patients who suffer from recalcitrant or treatment-resistant DED. Being able to address a key component via this product that targets the systemic and neurological causes is exciting and desperately needed."

When DED is seen as just one manifestation of a systemic inflammatory condition and understanding how such a condition affects the neurology of tear production, the approach to treatment shifts. The Advisory Board for TJ Nutrition will help disseminate this new knowledge and teach others how this approach can be dovetailed into their current evaluation and treatment regimen for dry eye.

