TJM Properties Sells Atlantic Club Casino Hotel To Colosseo Atlantic City INC.

"We have made every effort to find a buyer who could realize the potential of The Atlantic Club Casino Hotel," says Matt Bradley, one of the heads of development and operations for TJM who handled the sale. "We are confident that with their extensive experience in construction and redeveloping larger properties, Colosseo is the right company for the job."

Said Colosseo's principal, Rocco Sebastiani, "We are looking forward to working in Atlantic City, and restoring such a great property."

TJM owns and operates another iconic Boardwalk property, The Claridge Hotel, a historic 500-room property attached to Bally's Casino. TJM also owns three other prominent hotels in the Northeast, under the Radisson and Crowne Plaza flags, in Philadelphia, Columbus and Syracuse.

TJM owns several properties throughout Florida, including the Oaks of Clearwater in downtown Clearwater and the historic Princess Martha in downtown St Petersburg.

About TJM Properties

TJM Properties and its affiliates have acquired, managed and redeveloped real estate throughout the eastern United States since 1979. In recent years, TJM'S concentration has been on larger, full service hotels in the Northeast and retirement facilities in the Southeast United States.

For more information concerning TJM's holdings and services contact Dale Schooley at 727-683-1200/ dschooley@tjmproperties.us.

Contact: Anne Sweeney

Anne Sweeney Public Relations

732-329-6629 (O) 732-274-2994 (M)

aspubrel@aol.com

SOURCE TJM Properties

Related Links

http://tjmproperties.us/

