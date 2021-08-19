T.J.Maxx and Actress Mindy Kaling Launch "The Change Exchange" Pen Pal Program

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With change occurring at a fundamental level this past year, T.J.Maxx sought to understand how women were navigating unexpected changes, both big and small. A recent survey* by the brand's purpose-driven initiative -The Maxx You Project - uncovered that 1 in 2 women desire "access to other women" when experiencing personal change, and 80% want more networks of support to help encourage them.

Mindy Kaling partners with T.J.Maxx to launch The Change Exchange pen-pal program, designed to help women connect with each other and feel supported as they navigate moments of change. Mindy Kaling partners with T.J.Maxx to launch The Change Exchange pen-pal program, designed to help women connect with each other and feel supported as they navigate moments of change.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8938851-tjmaxx-mindy-kaling-launch-change-exchange-pen-pal-program/

In its fifth year, The Maxx You Project is launching The Change Exchange, an empowering letter-writing program designed to help women connect with each other and feel supported as they navigate moments of change. With The Change Exchange, The Maxx You Project is continuing its mission to support women as they navigate who they are and who they are becoming.

Actor, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Mindy Kaling is partnering with T.J.Maxx to kick off The Change Exchange, sharing her personal story of change and encouraging other women to do the same by signing up for the program. Two lucky participants will have the chance to become surprise pen pals with Kaling.

"I love how this pen pal program was designed with the intention to connect women all over the country as they navigate life's changes," said Mindy Kaling. "Change is something we all go through in life – it's unavoidable. As someone who has personally been through many changes, from a young writer in Hollywood, to actress, to mother, I'm excited to kick off The Change Exchange and help women turn moments of change into moments of growth."

How it Works:

Starting today through September 20 th, participants can sign up for The Change Exchange pen pal program via maxxyouproject.com, create an account, fill out a short questionnaire and be matched with a pen pal. When filling out the questionnaire, participants will select if they want to exchange letters digitally via the exchange portal or receive The Change Exchange stationery kit to send physical letters. This program is free of charge.

Once matched, participants will receive an email notification to learn more about their new pen pal. Participants who are corresponding via physical letters will receive information via mail on how to connect with their pen pal.

For every sign up between today and September 20 th, T.J.Maxx will donate $10 to global not-for-profit organization Dress for Success - up to $100,000 - to encourage women to pursue the changes they want through a network of support, development tools and professional attire.

Throughout September, T.J.Maxx will co-host three virtual writing workshops on Instagram Live via @tjmaxx, partnering with six inspiring women. The workshops are designed to give pen pal participants additional resources to connect with their match as they expand their networks of support. Each workshop will be moderated by author and life coach Laura Berman Fortgang and feature two hosts who will guide women on their change journeys, including:

Corinne Foxx (actress) and Aija Mayrock (activist) : "Welcoming Change & Transformation", September 2 nd at 7PM ET

: "Welcoming Change & Transformation", at Danielle Prescod (entrepreneur) and to-be-confirmed co-host : "Embracing Your Individuality", September 9 th at 6PM ET

: "Embracing Your Individuality", at Julie Murphy (author) and Olivia Muenter (writer): "Tapping Into Your Support Network", September 13 th at 8PM ET

As part of the program's mission to help women embrace their individuality through the power of community year-round, T.J.Maxx created the Women Embracing Change Facebook group. The group is committed to fostering conversation among women, providing them with resources to build their networks of support and tools to navigate life's changes with confidence.

"Women experience changes at all stages of life, and T.J.Maxx understands the importance of having support during these moments," said Gina Bollus, Manager of Marketing, T.J.Maxx. "Just as our stores provide her the tools she needs to express herself at every age and life stage, The Change Exchange is a tool to help women find support when they need it most. T.J.Maxx is a place where women can celebrate these pivotal moments and encourage one another in times of change and growth."

To sign up for The Change Exchange or for more information throughout the duration of the program, visit www.maxxyouproject.com.

About The Maxx You Project

The Maxx You Project began in 2017 as T.J.Maxx's ongoing initiative dedicated to helping women build positive networks of support. Since its inception, The Maxx You Project has touched the lives of women across the country through interactive experiences and programming and is continuing its mission to build a community of support for women at every stage of life.

About T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx was founded in 1976, and together with Marshalls in the U.S., forms the largest off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. With stores across the U.S., including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. T.J.Maxx also operates an e-commerce site, www.tjmaxx.com, launched in 2013.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to 23 countries with 143 affiliates and has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards self-sufficiency.

SOURCE

* A Nov. 2020 survey of 2,003 American women commissioned by T.J.Maxx, conducted by Edelman.

Media Contact:

Annie Skertic

(219) 616-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE TJX Companies, Inc.