T.J.Maxx Launches The Maxx You Project, "The Changing Room," An Immersive Experience to Help Women Explore the Changes That Make Them Who They Are

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 25, 2019 -- From divorced to dating. From blonde to brunette. From New York to Nashville. Who we are is always changing. And at The Maxx You Project, we think that's worth celebrating. The Maxx You Project, in its third year, is continuing its mission to help women everywhere embrace their individuality and the changes that come with every stage of life.

Making Room for Change

"The Changing Room," aimed at igniting conversation around the critical role that change has on individuality, will kick off with a three-day interactive experience for consumers in New York City from Tuesday, June 25 – Thursday, June 27 at 111 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013 (10:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily). Through interactive display mirrors, talent keynote speeches, panel discussions and individual story recording booths, "The Changing Room" will be a physical manifestation of the brand's core mission of supporting individuality and everyone's personal journey.

Women will have the opportunity to hear other stories of change through interactive mirrors. When they step up to a mirror, they will see their own reflection. The mirror will react to their presence, turning from a reflective surface to a life-size video screen, playing stories of other brave women who have navigated their own journeys of change.*

Day one (June 25 at 5:30pm) will feature a keynote speech from actress, singer and New York Times Best Selling Author, Lea Michele, who will share her personal story of embracing change. After following through with her dreams of performing on Broadway, Lea moved to Los Angeles and left her comfort zone behind to embark on a new career adventure.

"As a little girl growing up in a New York City suburb, Broadway was the original finish line. But as I evolved personally and professionally, my dreams started to change," said Michele. "I was nervous of what was on the other side, but with the support of my friends and family I was able to embrace my new dreams and the individual I wanted to become. Now, instead of fearing what's next, I welcome it and hope to inspire others to embrace their individuality through The Maxx You Project."

On day two (June 26 at 5:30pm), lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur, and New York Times Best Selling Author Lauren Scruggs will speak about her life-altering experience through personal tragedy and how she emerged on the other side stronger than ever. "Everyone has experienced change, from starting a new job, going through a break-up, or in my case, an injury," said Scruggs. "My individuality has evolved through my life experiences, some that I had control over and some that I never could have seen coming. That's why I'm so excited to partner with T.J.Maxx to help women be brave through their own journey of personal change."

Bookable Changing Rooms:

The transition from summer to fall comes with many life changes for women across the country. To help women navigate and celebrate these changes, T.J.Maxx is taking "The Changing Room" to eight stores nationwide, offering a one-of-a-kind service — part life coaching and part styling.

Women will be able to book a one-hour session with a notable life-coach and stylist duo who will provide the support and styling they need to embrace their life changes. All tour dates and hosts will be announced later this summer.

About the Maxx You Project

Now in its third year, The Maxx You Project maintains its continued mission of encouraging women to embrace their individuality together. With 75 percent of women saying that when they see others being true to who they are, they're inspired to do the same. The Maxx You Project is aimed at building a powerful and supportive 'shecosystem' of women who encourage one another be their most authentic selves.

Six out of ten women say that their individuality is always evolving,** which is why T.J.Maxx has launched the next phase of The Maxx You Project, aimed at bringing women together to embrace life changes and learn about themselves along the way.

"Change impacts every woman differently. It can feel lonely, intimidating, invigorating or empowering," said Gina Bollus, Manager of Marketing, T.J.Maxx. "We're proud to continue our mission of helping women navigate their individual journeys and in turn, view change as a source of strength. No matter the life stage or transition, T.J.Maxx is a place to explore who you are now, and who you are becoming."

The Maxx You Project Group on Facebook offers a platform and opportunity for women to connect, collaborate and discuss the impact change has on your individuality with a community of supportive women.

Women can also visit www.maxxyouproject.com to learn more about the program. The site will be updated throughout the duration of the program with a variety of videos and resources that can be used to help women navigate their individual journeys.

Since its first store opening in 1977, T.J.Maxx has helped customers maximize what matters most in their lives by offering an ever-changing selection of high-quality, brand name and designer fashions at amazing value. T.J.Maxx is the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico. Visit tjmaxx.com or download the T.J.Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.

*The featured videos were directed by, Caroline Suh, widely known for directing the hit documentary on Netflix, SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT.

**T.J. Maxx, in partnership with Dr. Serena Chen, commissioned an online study of 2,000 American women. Oct-Nov 2017.

