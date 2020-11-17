T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods Reimagine a Classic Tradition to Spread Joy and Give Back This Holiday Season

Beginning today through December 27, 2020, consumers can participate in spreading holiday cheer by recording an Instagram Reel with the hashtag #CarolForACause. For every Instagram Reel recorded and shared from a public Instagram account with the hashtag, T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods will donate $10 to Feeding America, up to $1 million, to help feed people in need. Each carol submission will help provide the equivalent of 100 meals* to Feeding America – the nation's largest hunger-relief organization.

"We may not be able to carol from door-to-door this year, but we hope to help people tap into new ways to spread cheer and ignite the joy of giving back to their local communities year-round," said Victoria Shonkoff, VP, Marketing Director for T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. "By reimagining a classic holiday tradition for a good cause, we'll help make celebrations possible for people in need this holiday season."

"Feeding America's mission is to feed America's hungry and engage our country in the fight to end hunger. As a result of the pandemic, our nationwide network of food banks have seen an increase in demand for food assistance. Our 200 member food banks need support from the communities we serve now more than ever," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful for T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods' continued commitment to help provide millions of meals to people in need."

Throughout the campaign, musical artists Meghan Trainor, Brandy, Brett Eldredge, Andy Grammer, Sofia Reyes, Pentatonix, and Ally Brooke will #CarolForACause and invite consumers to sing a favorite carol a cappella, play music, and dance or lip sync over a classic holiday track. Starting with Meghan Trainor on November 17, consumers can look forward to a new Instagram Reel each week from one of the musicians singing their favorite holiday carol from the comfort of their own homes.

"The holidays are my favorite time of the year," said Meghan Trainor. "I'm so pumped and honored to partner with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods to spread holiday cheer through one of the most joyous ways, and to raise money and awareness for a great cause with my friends at Feeding America."

Select Instagram Reels will be chosen to view on the retailers' microsite, where visitors can open virtual doors to rediscover the joy of being caroled to on the other side. To see how your virtual carol could help provide meals to Feeding America, visit LetsCarolForACause.com.

*From November 16, 2020 to December 27, 2020, The TJX Companies, Inc. and The TJX Foundation will donate the equivalent of 100 meals ($10) to Feeding America® for every carol uploaded from a public account on Instagram or Instagram Reels and tagged with #CarolForACause up to a maximum donation of $1,000,000. TJX and The TJX Foundation guarantee a minimum donation of $150,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

ABOUT T.J.MAXX

T.J.Maxx was founded in 1976, and together with Marshalls in the U.S., forms the largest off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. With stores across the U.S., including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. T.J.Maxx also operates an e-commerce site, www.tjmaxx.com, launched in 2013.

ABOUT MARSHALLS

Marshalls was acquired by TJX in 1995, and together with T.J.Maxx, forms the largest off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. Marshalls has stores around the U.S., including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Marshalls also operates an e-commerce site, www.marshalls.com, launched in 2019.

ABOUT HOMEGOODS

Introduced in 1992, HomeGoods operates more than 800 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. This chain has both a standalone and superstore format, which couples HomeGoods with a T.J.Maxx or Marshalls.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Skertic

(219) 616-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE T.J.Maxx; Marshalls; HomeGoods

