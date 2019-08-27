T.J.Maxx Takes "The Changing Room" In-Store, Offering Personalized Experiences To Help Women Embrace Their Individuality

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to help women embrace their individuality and the changes that come with every life stage, T.J.Maxx is launching the second phase of The Maxx You Project with personalized In-Store Changing Room Experiences which will offer a one-of-a-kind service – part styling and part life coaching. The experiences are an extension of "The Changing Room" interactive pop-up, which ignited a conversation around the critical role that change has on individuality in early June.

Lance Bass Africa Miranda Danika Brysha

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8594851-tj-maxx-in-store-changing-room-experience/

Singer and television personality, Lance Bass, will kick off the In-Store Changing Room Experience tour at a T.J.Maxx in New York City on August 27. Lance will then pass the baton to beauty maven and author, Africa Miranda, and body positive fashion model and wellness entrepreneur, Danika Brysha, who will bring experiences to several T.J.Maxx locations across the country.

To participate, women can visit maxxyouproject.com and enter for a chance to win an hour-long session with the life-coach and stylist duo. 98 women will be selected, and each winner will enjoy a customized individual session. Entries will be accepted from August 19 – September 13.

"I love the concept of a 'changing room' that is tailored to help people navigate their individual journeys. Because let's face it, everyone's journey is different and our style most certainly evolves as we pursue and explore different paths," said Lance Bass. "As someone who has personally navigated some significant life changes, I'm excited about the opportunity to work one-on-one with different women as part of The Maxx You Project."

"T.J.Maxx is a place to explore who you are now, and who you are becoming," said Gina Bollus, Manager of Marketing, T.J.Maxx. "We want to help you be you. Whether it's through fashion or more tangible experiences like The Changing Room, we are proud to continue to help women navigate their individual journeys."

In-Store Changing Room Experience Tour Schedule:

Location Dates 1. T.J.MAXX CHICAGO 11 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60602 September 19 - 20, 2019 2. T.J.MAXX NASHVILLE 330 Frankline Pike S/C Brentwood, TN 37027 September 23 - 24, 2019 3. T.J.MAXX HOUSTON 1554 W. Gray Ave. Houston, TX 77019 September 26 - 27, 2019 4. T.J.MAXX DENVER 5910 South University Blvd. Ste A-20 Littleton Denver, CO 80121 October 3 - 4, 2019 5. T.J.MAXX PHOENIX 4370 N. Miller Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251 October 8 - 9, 2019 6. T.J.MAXX SAN FRANCISCO 472 Center St. Moraga, CA 94556 October 14 - 15, 2019 7. T.J.MAXX MINNEAPOLIS 8322 Highway 7 St. Louis Park, MN 55426 October 21 - 22, 2019

About The Maxx You Project

Now in its third year, The Maxx You Project maintains its continued mission of encouraging women to embrace their individuality together. With 75 percent of women saying that when they see others being true to who they are, they're inspired to do the same. The Maxx You Project is aimed at building a powerful and supportive 'shecosystem' of women who encourage one another be their most authentic selves.

Six out of ten women say that their individuality is always evolving,** which is why T.J.Maxx has launched the next phase of The Maxx You Project, aimed at bringing women together to embrace life changes and learn about themselves along the way.



The Maxx You Project Group on Facebook offers a platform and opportunity for women to connect, collaborate and discuss the impact change has on your individuality with a community of supportive women.

Women can also visit maxxyouproject.com to learn more about The Maxx You Project. The site will be updated throughout the duration of the program with a variety of videos and resources that can be used to help women navigate their individual journeys.

ABOUT T.J.MAXX

Since its first store opening in 1977, T.J.Maxx has helped customers maximize what matters most in their lives by offering an ever-changing selection of high-quality, brand name and designer fashions at amazing value. T.J.Maxx is the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico. Visit tjmaxx.com or download the T.J.Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.

**T.J. Maxx, in partnership with Dr. Serena Chen, commissioned an online study of 2,000 American women. Oct-Nov 2017.

THE MAXX YOU PROJECT CONTEST RULES

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. The Maxx You Project is sponsored by The TJX Companies, Inc. Open to women (and those who identify as women) who are legal residents of the 50 U.S., D.C. and Puerto Rico, 18 & older. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 8/19/19 and ends 10:00 a.m. ET on 9/13/19. For Official Rules and specific entry periods, visit maxxyouproject.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Lee

(212) 774-4304

Erica.Lee@edelman.com

SOURCE T.J.Maxx