TJO Management Celebrates End of Season One for its Operational Leaders Podcast

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TJO Management and host Terrance O'Malley successfully completed the first season of the Operational Leaders podcast. Season One featured 24 consecutive weekly episodes with key executives and thought leaders discussing the business of running an asset management business.

The podcast included 14 people who were CEOs or company founders, as well as former top regulators, in-house practitioners and leading media members. Episodes covered a wide range of topics critical to the successful management of an investment firm, such as operational due diligence, outsourcing, information technology, insurance and much more.

"I feel great about the way we were able to provide critical information from the industry's experts," said Terrance O'Malley. "And of course, that is a tribute to the incredible guests who joined the podcast and shared their insights."

Season One guest and founder of Valhalla Fiduciary Josh Barlow had this to say about the podcast: "The podcast has become a must-listen for people in the industry. Tery brings his full range of skills to bear in producing the podcast – a tremendous grasp of the issues, top-notch executive skills, and an impressive industry network."

Added Andrea Colabella, co-founder of the executive search firm the Cardea Group: "Being a guest on the podcast was a great opportunity for me and my firm. Given his experience, I wouldn't be surprised to see Terrance back in-house soon as a COO or GC/COO."

Season One officially concluded with an episode featuring Michael C. Neus, noted industry executive and co-author of "The Insiders' Guide to Hedge Funds." The podcast will restart in the fall with a few bonus episodes in between.

TJO Management LLC is a consulting firm that advises asset management clients on efficient operations, vendor selection, transition planning, regulatory compliance and crisis management. Founder Terrance J. O'Malley has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving for 10 years as a senior executive and General Counsel at Blue Ridge Capital. Previous positions include partner at law firms Fried Frank and Schulte Roth and consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

