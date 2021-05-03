TK Elevator acquires Albany Elevator, a leading provider of maintenance, repair and installation services in the Albany, NY area

ALBANY, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator has acquired Albany Elevator, a leading provider of modernization, maintenance, repair and installation services in the Albany area for the past 21 years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lift Business Advisors facilitated the transaction on behalf of Albany Elevator. The acquisition provides TK Elevator with a strong presence in New York's Capital District as it transitions Albany Elevator into a newly established TK Elevator Albany branch – one of more than 150 branches TK Elevator has across North America.

All employees have been offered the opportunity to join TK Elevator. Founders Chuck and Grace Campbell will stay on in an interim basis, while their son, Jonathan, will assume an operations leadership role and their daughter, Jessica, will assume an office management role within TK Elevator.

"Albany Elevator has carved out a niche as one of the most respected elevator companies in the area with its customer-first approach that mirrors our approach at TK Elevator," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America and Australia. "We are excited to add this great team to our TKE family and will continue to pursue partnerships that strengthen our presence in key geographic regions while adding high-quality people committed to helping us move beyond."

Founded in 2000 by long-time New York City elevator technician, Chuck Campbell, and his wife, Grace, Albany Elevator (now TKE) will continue to provide elevator services to a variety of buildings in the Capital District, including educational, commercial, residential, agricultural, paper manufacturing, military and research facilities. TK Elevator offers the most technologically advanced vertical, inclined and horizontal transportation systems available in the market.

"While we originally positioned Albany Elevator as an alternative to the big international elevator companies, after meeting with Kevin Lavallee and other members of the TK Elevator leadership team, it was obvious this company was different from the others and very special," shares Chuck Campbell. "TK Elevator has the feel of a smaller company despite its vast resources and its mission aligns perfectly with Albany Elevator. This is truly a great day for our employees and our valued customers."

TK Elevator has been expanding its service and modernization footprint via key acquisitions across North America. Recently in the U.S., that has included acquiring Braun ThyssenKrupp, O'Keefe Elevator and Nashville Machine Elevator. In Canada, TK Elevator purchased Winnipeg Elevator Group last year.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to www.tkelevator.com/us.

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

