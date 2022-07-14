TK Elevator completes installation of more than 30 elevators in all three towers at Midtown Union in Midtown Atlanta

The office component of the transformative mixed-use development is being developed by MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties. The residential building is being developed by MetLife Investment Management and StreetLights Residential. The hotel is being developed by MetLife Investment Management and AMS Hospitality.

Designed by Cooper Carry, the development spans nearly one full city block and is steps from Midtown Atlanta's Arts district. Construction on the three towers began in 2019 with Brasfield & Gorrie serving as the general contractor for the project. The project will be delivered in Q3 2022.

"Midtown Union exemplifies what makes Atlanta so special and we are thrilled to support this incredible project," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO BU North America and Group COO Field.

The elevators at Midtown Union feature regenerative drive technology, putting energy back into the building in alignment with Granite Properties' mission to create the most sustainable buildings possible. Regenerative drives can reduce the energy consumed by building transportation systems by up to 70%.

Midtown Union's 26-story, 612,000-square-foot office tower will also feature the latest in touchless and digital elevator technologies, including AGILE Destination Dispatch. The intelligent dispatching system includes kiosks grouping passengers based on similar destinations, which leads to less crowding, fewer stops, and shorter travel times. The office tower, which is already more than 50-percent leased to date, will also feature AGILE mobile, allowing customers to operate an elevator via their smartphone or wearable device. This technology helps to avoid elevator traffic congestion as well as physical interaction with elevator surfaces, buttons and handrails.

The Midtown Union office tower is pursuing LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications. It offers a wide range of amenities, including an airy, multi-level hospitality lobby, and a 12,000-square-foot landscaped outdoor amenity terrace on the 8th floor. The amenity terrace will connect to a fitness center, boardroom, conference meeting facilities and a customer lounge. Innovative features include a parking guidance system, contactless smart card access throughout the building, hands-free entry doors, and clean air technology in the building's HVAC system.

"Midtown Union's office tower will offer a sustainable and wellness-focused workspace through the highest quality of design and innovative amenities. The destination dispatch elevators and AGILE mobile app will allow our customers a quick, touch-free ride to their desired floor. Combined with our smart parking solution and contactless access throughout the building, it will allow our customers a seamless, touchless experience from the garage to their office," said John Robbins, Senior Managing Director, Granite Properties.

TK Elevator will also utilize its groundbreaking MAX technology and provide top-of-the-line service support for all three towers. The IoT predictive maintenance solution not only empowers technicians to remotely diagnose potential issues, but also provides building data allowing property managers to run their facilities more efficiently.

ABOUT US

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

