TK Elevator enhances tenant experience at prominent Denver high-rise building with installation of AGILE mobile

LEED Gold certified, Block 162 is the first building in Denver to provide its tenants with this touchless technology, adding to its vast amenities that include the 11 th floor Sky Terrace, which features a tenant-exclusive fitness center, indoor-outdoor social lounge, private conference space and outdoor garden. Meanwhile, all office floors offer beautiful views of the mountains.

"Block 162 embodies the future of commercial office buildings, and that includes focusing heavily on tenant health and safety throughout the building," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America. "We are proud to have our vertical transportation systems with technologically advanced touchless systems like AGILE mobile and MAX supporting such an inspirational building."

Located in the heart of Denver's vibrant and active Central Business District, Block 162 is a 30-story, 452-foot-tall, 606,000-square-foot office development of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate. Swinerton served as general contractor on the project.

"AGILE mobile not only complements the building's other touchless features to help set Block 162 apart from other Class A office buildings in downtown Denver, but it also enhances the convenience and cleanliness our team prioritizes as property managers for the building," says David Haltom, Vice President with Patrinely Group. "The graphic interface of the AGILE mobile is very clean and easy for tenants to use. It matches nicely with the seamless look and feel of the rest of Block 162 and is a compelling differentiator between us and our competition. We definitely get a lot of 'oohs and ahhs' about the feature on leasing tours. The fact that the app can sense which elevator bank a user is in and functions smoothly on every floor of the building is impressive."

Available on Android or iOS devices, users can download the AGILE mobile app from an app store and request enrollment. An intuitive administration portal allows the building management to process user requests individually or in batch uploads. The portal can integrate with most access control companies to synchronize permissions. In addition, building management can use the portal to create tenant groups and floor access schedules.

After being granted access, users then can create their profiles in the AGILE mobile app, requesting floor access and setting access schedules. Once approved by building management, the user can then begin accessing elevators remotely via the AGILE mobile app. Once a tenant enters the building's lobby and connects with a beacon, a prompt is sent to the elevator system and the pre-selected floor is registered. The allocated elevator car is then promptly displayed on the app and the tenant quickly gets into the car.

AGILE mobile has been installed or will be installed in more than a dozen major markets in North America in the coming months, including New York City, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Toronto, Houston, Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville. AGILE mobile was originally piloted at 55 Hudson Yards in New York City, a 1.3-million-square-foot, 51-story commercial office tower located on Manhattan's West Side.

To see how AGILE mobile works, click here.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/us-en/

PRESS IMAGES

Available here. (Courtesy of Patrinely Group)

PRESS CONTACT

Dennis Van Milligen

Manager, Public Relations

TK Elevator North America

P +1 312 525 3190

[email protected]

www.tkelevator.com/us

COMPANY BLOGS

Insights

Urban Hub

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

SOURCE TK Elevator

Related Links

http://www.tkelevator.com/us

