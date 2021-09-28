TK Elevator joins materialsCAN

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator is proud to announce it has joined materialsCAN, a program committed to acting on the smart, sustainable prioritization of embodied carbon in building materials as well as driving a better understanding of the carbon footprint of projects across the industry.

Established in 2018 by non-profit Building Transparency, materialsCAN includes a group of sustainability leaders in the built space who are committed to bringing awareness to the importance of embodied carbon. The group works to provide those who own, lease, design or construct spaces with education and tools to better understand the carbon footprints of their projects, specifically through measuring the embodied carbon of specified materials.

"TK Elevator is proud to align with other leaders in sustainability to focus on climate change and address the impact of embodied carbon in buildings," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America.

Earlier this year, TK Elevator announced it was partnering with the Department of Energy (DOE) through the Better Buildings Initiative on a Low Carbon Pilot at its manufacturing facility in Middleton, Tennessee. The goal of the pilot is to understand and demonstrate how to achieve real-world carbon dioxide emission reductions in buildings and plants. As a Pilot participant, TK Elevator will share its experiences, successes and challenges pursuing low carbon strategies at its manufacturing facility within a two-year timeframe.

The Low Carbon Pilot program will help TK Elevator reach the carbon targets set last year of reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and by 50 percent by 2040. These aggressive carbon goals helped contribute to TK Elevator receiving an 'A' rating in 2020 from global environmental non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its climate-change efforts.

Recently, TK Elevator also joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and Race to Zero Campaigns as it pursues achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.

"We are excited to align with other carbon-focused companies to help propel the built environment forward through understanding and lower embodied carbon in buildings," shares Monica Miller Brown, Senior Sustainability Manager at TK Elevator. "materialsCAN is doing a good job of collectively working together to create better buildings."

To learn more, go to at https://www.tkelevator.com/us-en/company/sustainability/overview/.

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

