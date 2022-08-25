TK Elevator procures 100% renewable electricity at Innovation and Qualification Center in Atlanta

TK Elevator's Innovation and Qualification Center has been using 100% renewable electricity since opening in February 2022

As part of its global commitment to use 100% renewable energy by 2030, TK Elevator recently joined the global renewable electricity initiative, RE100

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator has achieved 100% renewable electricity through a green tariff at its Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) in Atlanta since opening the highly sustainable building at the start of 2022. The energy supplier for the IQC is Cobb EMC (Electric Membership Corporation), which serves approximately 200,000 homes and businesses in the metro Atlanta area.

In addition to earning LEED Gold certification, TK Elevator's Innovation and Qualification Center in Atlanta is also using 100% renewable electricity as part of its commitment to supporting a sustainable and healthier future.

This milestone aligns with TK Elevator's goal to achieve 100% renewable electricity across its global operations by 2030. As proof of this commitment, TK Elevator recently joined RE100, the global renewable electricity initiative built around a commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity. TK Elevator is one of more than 350 leading companies to join RE100. RE100 is led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which has bestowed TK Elevator with its prestigious 'A' ranking for climate transparency and action every year since TK Elevator became an independent company.

"We are committing countless resources towards making the world safer and healthier, including purchasing renewable electricity. How we source energy is a priority for our company as we work to achieve our ambitious carbon targets," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO Business Unit North America and Group COO Field.

Monica Miller Brown, Senior Sustainability Manager Business Unit North America, added: "We are pleased to partner with Cobb EMC for our renewable energy needs, which has not only helped us in our pursuit to achieve our tough energy goals but with our LEED Gold certification for this landmark building as well."

Earlier this year, the IQC earned LEED Gold certification, becoming one of the only buildings featuring an elevator test tower worldwide to achieve this green building recognition. It is the second TK Elevator building in North America to receive LEED Gold certification. The first was TK Elevator's manufacturing facility in Middleton, Tennessee, which has achieved 50% renewable electricity to date through sourcing renewable energy credits each year.

To learn more about TK Elevator's partnership with Cobb EMC, click here.

ABOUT US

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

SOURCE TK Elevator