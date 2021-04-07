TK Elevator supplies 24 elevators and 13 escalators at Globe Life Field, home of MLB's Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans at Globe Life Field this week enjoyed the use of 24 elevators and 13 escalators from TK Elevator as the Texas Rangers played their 2021 home opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 37 precision-engineered vertical transportation units, which were turned over to the Texas Rangers in March 2020, are also equipped with MAX, the elevator industry's first cloud- and IoT-based digital platform enabling enhanced service and predictive maintenance.

Globe Life Field is the Texas Rangers' new $1.2 billion ballpark and was site of the 2020 World Series. The World Series was the second major sports championship in 2020 to be played in a stadium supported by TK Elevator as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, site of Super Bowl LVI between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, also features elevators and escalators from TK Elevator.

"Globe Life Field is truly a magnificent sports venue featuring the very best in modern amenities and technologies, and that includes its elevators and escalators," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO, TK Elevator North America. "We are very excited to be a part of this one-of-a-kind stadium and to support many of the top arenas and stadiums throughout North America."

Globe Life Field features a retractable roof to ease the summer temperature issues that impacted the previous ballparks and is also one of only four Major League Baseball stadiums to utilize synthetic grass. A world class entertainment district, anchored by Texas Live! and the Live! by Loews Hotel, are adjacent to the 1.8-million-square-foot venue, which is located directly across the street from the Rangers' previous home, Globe Life Park.

HKS, Inc., served as architects, while Manhattan Construction Company was the general contractor for the project. The groundbreaking for the stadium was held on September 28, 2017. It is the first new MLB stadium since the Atlanta Braves opened what is now Truist Park – a venue TK Elevator is intimately familiar with as it prepares for the grand opening of its new North American headquarters later this year at The Battery Atlanta.

For many years, TK Elevator has been closely connected to some of the top sports venues in North America. In nearby Fort Worth, Texas, TK Elevator supplied 8 elevators and 8 escalators for Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat arena located within the Will Rogers Memorial Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on October 20, 2019. The venue will support a variety of events ranging from basketball games to concerts and rodeos. In 2022, it will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, as well as the women's gymnastics championship. TK Elevator also recently installed its evolution 200 elevators at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, which is home to Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers and National Women's Soccer League Portland Thorns.

"Vertical transportation systems from TK Elevator have garnered worldwide acclaim because our engineering expertise and commitment to creating the most environmentally friendly vertical transportation systems is second to none," adds Lavallee. "That is not only evident in the products we manufacture, but in the detailed service we provide."

To learn more about TK Elevator and how it can support a venue's vertical transportation needs, go to www.tkelevator.com/us.

PRESS IMAGES

Available here.

PRESS CONTACT

Dennis Van Milligen

Manager, Public Relations

TK Elevator North America

P +1 312 525 3190

[email protected]

www.tkelevator.com/us

COMPANY BLOG

www.urban-hub.com

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

SOURCE TK Elevator