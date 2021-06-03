TK Elevator to participate in DOE's Low Carbon Pilot

MIDDLETON, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator is proud to be partnering with the Department of Energy (DOE) through the Better Buildings Initiative on a Low Carbon Pilot at its manufacturing facility in Middleton, Tennessee. The goal of the pilot is to understand and demonstrate how to achieve real world carbon dioxide emission reductions in buildings and plants.

As a Pilot participant, TK Elevator will share its experiences, successes and challenges pursuing low carbon strategies at its manufacturing facility within a two-year timeframe.

"We are excited to help inform DOE's strategy moving forward and be instrumental in helping the broader market understand the correlation between carbon dioxide emission reductions and energy efficiency and savings," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America and Australia. "TK Elevator is focusing heavily on our carbon footprint and we have made significant investments and commitments to create healthier buildings and products."

The Low Carbon Pilot program in the U.S. will help TK Elevator reach the carbon targets set last year of reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and by 50 percent by 2040. TK Elevator was recognized for its climate-change efforts, receiving an 'A' rating in 2020 from global environmental non-profit CDP.

Recently, TK Elevator globally joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and Race to Zero Campaigns as it pursues achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.

"We are excited to partner with industry leaders like TK Elevator who are striving to achieve low and zero carbon in their buildings and manufacturing plants," says Maria T. Vargas, Director of the DOE's Better Buildings Initiative. "Identifying and overcoming technical and non-technical barriers at the building level is key to establishing replicable pathways to reduce carbon emissions."

In 2015, the TK Elevator manufacturing facility in Middleton was LEED Gold certified. Four years later, the facility earned ISO50001 certification and then in 2020, the Middleton facility was recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program with a 2020 Better Project Award for reducing natural gas consumption on its structural paint line oven by 35 percent. The initiative also resulted in a startup time decrease and more than $31,000 in annual energy savings.

"With our aggressive carbon targets, we are happy to partner with the Department of Energy to implement best practices for our factory and take us to the next level regarding energy efficiency," says Monica Miller Brown, Senior Sustainability Manager at TK Elevator.

