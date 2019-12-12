TKG To Develop Online Learning Resource For Seton Hall University's Business Boot Camp

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) has announced that it will be partnering the Seton Hall University Business Boot Camp (BBC) for a third year. "We are committed to continuing to provide Seton Hall University undergraduate students resources to improve employment opportunities upon graduation," said John Strapp Jr., Chairman & Co-Founder of TKG.

In collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, TKG will be delivering a new online learning resource that will provide 2020 graduates' business-related skills to better prepare them for life after college. Christopher A. Kaiser, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Seton Hall University, said "This initiative with The Kinetix Group provides essential professional education to the entire Arts and Science student community."

TKG established Kinetix University (KU) in 2016 as a platform to educate newly hired college graduates on Kinetix business practices and related skills. Ashley Hoffman, Kinetix University Managing Director, believes the BBC is an excellent model that directly links with TKG goals, "Our corporate culture makes us a natural fit for this partnership. We are dedicated to the growth and development of our employees and can leverage the Kinetix University model to expand the BBC capabilities."

Warren Buffett advised Columbia University business students to "Invest in yourselves. Improve your value by 50% by learning communication skills such as public speaking," – a core component of BBC. Hoffman commented, "The BBC initiative helps improve the marketability of new graduates and facilitates the career development of new hires – a win-win."

