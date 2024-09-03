TKO Miller Advises ATL Corp. on its Sale to ADDEV Materials

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Ad Tape & Label (dba ATL Corp.) ("ATL"), a manufacturer of disposable adhesive medical devices, pharmaceutical labels, and other converted and die cut components, has been acquired by ADDEV Materials, an entrepreneurial company specializing in customized materials solutions for high-end markets.

TKO Miller initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for ATL Corp., working closely with the Company's management team and owner throughout the sale process.

About ATL Corp.

Founded in 1954, ATL is specialized in the converting of tapes, die-cuts, and labels printing for medical, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial sectors. Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, ATL serves a global customer base, from startups to Fortune 500 companies in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, commercial, industrial, and electronics. ATL is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered. The Company has two clean rooms (ISO Class 7 and Class 8) and expertly manages printing and converting processes such as die-cutting, laminating, and perforating.

About ADDEV Materials

Founded in 2006, ADDEV Materials is an international, mid-sized company with 800 employees across 16 industrial plants in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Headquartered in Lyon, France, ADDEV Materials has annual revenues of 210m€ and its expertise is organized around three strategic international activities:

Distribution of custom packaging and manufacturing of chemicals & consumables for aerospace & defense



Distributing, converting, and manufacturing adhesives & tapes for mobility, industrial & healthcare



Converting of technical films, fibers & electrical insulatives for power & electronics

The purpose of ADDEV Materials: "Converting industrial challenges into sustainable materials solutions" by supporting its clients in their ecological and energy transition, offering sustainable materials solutions using alternative materials, providing a network of local facilities to reduce logistic impact, and offering customized technical expertise to reduce waste. ADDEV Materials aims to support its customers to consume better, offering more added value using fewer resources.

