TKO Miller Advises Boelter Brands, a Division of The Boelter Companies, Inc. on its Sale to Logo Brands, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the successful sale of Boelter Brands, a division of The Boelter Companies, Inc. to Logo Brands, Inc.

Boelter Brands is the sports licensed products division of The Boelter Companies, a 91-year-old family-owned and operated company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Boelter Brands is a leading provider of licensed beverage and entertainment products sold through leading retail channels. As an official licensee of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and over 350 colleges and universities, Boelter Brands sells a wide variety of metal, glass, ceramic, and plastic drinkware, buckets, coolers, coasters, home decor, and a variety of other novelty products. Boelter Brands is known for its innovative designs, high-quality merchandise, and strong, proven relationships with all major sports leagues. Headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, The Boelter Companies will continue as a design, equipment, supply, and fulfillment business serving the food and beverage industry.

Founded in 2000, Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed hard goods spanning over 107 product lines across more than 400 teams. Logo Brands' product categories include outdoor tailgating products, bags, totes, coolers, and blankets, all licensed by the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, Collegiate Licensing Company, Learfield, Fermata, NASCAR, REALTREE, and Fight Like A Girl. Located in Franklin, Tennessee, Logo Brands, Inc. has become a trusted name in sports licensed products.

"We are proud that Logo Brands will carry on our sports licensed products business," said Rick Boelter, President and CEO of Boelter Beverage. "We are grateful to the many associates whose contributions helped Boelter Brands become a dominant player in the sports licensed products category. As part of Logo Brands, the product lines we developed will be positioned for growth and scalability over the long term."

"This transaction allows Boelter to focus its energy and resources on its Foodservice and Beverage Business customers and industry partners," said Eric Boelter, President and CEO of Boelter Foodservice. "We are passionate about serving the food and beverage industries. It has been the core of our business throughout our 90-year history and will remain central to how we serve the marketplace. Boelter will also continue to support the sports and collegiate sponsorships of our beverage industry customers with our branded beverage products."

"Logo Brands is an industry leader for new, unique, and innovative lifestyle products, so adding drinkware to our line-up was a logical move," said Kris Tally, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Logo Brands. "We are very excited about this opportunity to be a 'one-stop-shop' for retailers and extend our brand and merchandising options for the consumer."

"The Boelter Companies has a long, successful history serving restaurant, foodservice, and beverage customers," said Joe Froehlich, Managing Director, TKO Miller. "Divesting the retail-oriented Boelter Brands business will allow The Boelter Companies to further concentrate its core institutional customers, and Logo Brands will be a great steward for the Boelter Brands business going forward."

