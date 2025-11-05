TKO Miller Advises Craft Beverage Warehouse, LLC on its Sale to TricorBraun Holdings, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Craft Beverage Warehouse, LLC ("CBW"), a specialist provider of digital printing for a wide range of canned beverage companies, has been acquired by TricorBraun Holdings, Inc. ("TricorBraun"), a global packaging solutions company.

TKO Miller initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for CBW, working closely with CBW's management team throughout the sale process.

About CBW

CBW, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a full-service provider of digital printing and packaging solutions designed specifically for the craft beverage industry. Founded by Kyle Stephens and Michael DeGrave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, CBW was established to deliver a complete packaging solution for small- and mid-sized beverage companies. CBW offers cutting-edge, direct-to-can printing capabilities paired with streamlined packaging materials procurement that is typically only available to large beverage companies. In early 2025, the Company opened a second facility in Denver, Colorado to better serve beverage brand owners, co-packers, and manufacturers nationwide.

About TricorBraun

TricorBraun, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a premier global full-service provider of packaging solutions, specializing in both stock and custom rigid and flexible formats. Founded in 1902, TricorBraun has grown to support companies of all sizes, from agile start-ups to iconic global brands, offering comprehensive packaging design and engineering, global procurement and sourcing, logistics and supply-chain management, quality assurance, mold development, and sustainability initiatives. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in manufacturing, plastics and packaging, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller