TKO Miller Advises Dynamic Tube, Inc. on its Sale to Innovative Fluid Handling Group

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Dynamic Tube Inc. ("Dynamic Tube"), an industry-leading supplier of tube fabrications and precision-machined parts, has been acquired by Innovative Fluid Handling Group ("IFH Group"), a premier producer of top-quality, custom-made fuel and hydraulic tanks.

TKO Miller initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for Dynamic Tube, working closely with the Company's management team and owners throughout the sale process.

About Dynamic Tube

Established in 1976, Dynamic Tube is a leading custom tube fabrication specialist serving a variety of end markets including off-road and heavy equipment, power generation, mining, construction, material handling, and agriculture, among others. Headquartered in Maquoketa, IA, Dynamic Tube initially specialized in the fabrication of high-pressure diesel fuel injection lines but has since expanded into hydraulics and other pressurized fluid and gas tubing applications.

About IFH Group

IFH Group, Inc., a portfolio company of The Mendota Group, is a leading manufacturer of custom steel fuel and hydraulic oil tanks for off-road and specialty vehicles in the United States. Applications include combines, heavy terrain forklifts, earth boring equipment, boom cranes, grounds keeping equipment, end loaders, and hay bailers. Located in Rock Falls, IL, the company occupies a 131,000-square foot manufacturing facility.

About The Mendota Group

Founded in 2000, The Mendota Group is a private equity firm based in Madison, WI. The firm invests in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

