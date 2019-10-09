TKO Miller Advises Henry G. Meigs, LLC on its Sale to Asphalt Materials, Inc., a Division of The Heritage Group

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the successful sale of Henry G. Meigs, LLC (H.G. Meigs), a premier specialty chemical, material, and additive supplier to the asphalt and emulsion industry, to Asphalt Materials, Inc., a leading provider of bituminous products serving the Central Midwest. Asphalt Materials is part of The Heritage Group, a privately held, family-owned holding company with operations in infrastructure, environmental services, and specialty chemicals and materials.

H.G. Meigs operates as a manufacturer and supplier of specialty materials that include liquid asphalt cement, cutbacks, and emulsions. The Company is headquartered in Portage, WI, and operates two additional terminal locations in Abbotsford and Eau Claire, WI. Founded in 1935, H.G. Meigs has grown to be a leading, trusted provider of high-quality chemical and material products and related services to municipal and contractor customers in the Upper Midwest.

"The transaction defines a win-win scenario for H.G. Meigs and The Heritage Group," said Tim Oleszczuk, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "H.G. Meigs' operations and geographic footprint complement Asphalt Materials' existing business perfectly, and H.G. Meigs' shareholders were able to achieve all of the objectives they set out to achieve in a transaction."

"I think Asphalt Materials will be an excellent steward of H.G. Meigs and its employees," said Dustin Mueller, President of H.G. Meigs. "As a company, we have always prided ourselves on our culture of high-touch service and constant innovation, two traits that Asphalt Materials certainly shares."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com.

