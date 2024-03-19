TKO Miller Advises Quality Air Forwarding, Inc. on its Sale to Magnate Worldwide, LLC

MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Quality Air Forwarding, Inc. ("QAF" or the "Company"), a provider of time-definite air express and expedited ground transportation solutions, has been acquired by, Magnate Worldwide, LLC ("Magnate"), a diversified supply chain management company offering a portfolio of premium logistics services.

TKO Miller acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for QAF, working closely with the Company's management team and owners throughout the sale process.

About Quality Air Forwarding

Founded in 1992, Quality Air Forwarding is a nationally renowned air express and expedited ground transportation service provider. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, QAF provides its customers with time-definite, personalized, and expedited transportation solutions, 24/7/365. The Company utilizes its own fleet of trucks and a network of partners for the time-definite transportation of mission-critical goods for several large manufacturers. QAF's service offerings include expedited ground, air express, air charter, and value-added services, including warehousing, inside delivery, and high-volume distributions, among many others.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide, a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. Magnate's vision is to grow both organically and through the acquisition of companies with the same passion, bringing together cultures and best-practices, to become one of the fastest growing premium service providers, and most innovative logistics companies in the industry.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

