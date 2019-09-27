TKO Miller Advises TJ Hale Company on its Debt Financing

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, LLC is pleased to announce the successful closing of TJ Hale Company's debt financing, which will be used to support its growth and working capital needs. The debt package included a revolver, an equipment loan, and a cashflow term loan. For nearly 70 years, TJ Hale has been a leading provider of retail fixture solutions for some of the world's top brands. Its diverse areas of expertise include precise craftsmanship, value engineering, project management, warehousing, shipping, and installation. The Company has earned a stellar reputation for quality, excellence, and on-time delivery, which has allowed the Company to be a value-added partner to the leading retail, entertainment, and hospitality clients, globally.

TJ Hale engaged TKO Miller to identify a capital partner who could provide the flexibility required for the Company to continue its strong growth trajectory. "TJ Hale had a strong and impressive sales backlog from some of their long standing, blue chip customers, as well as many new customers in the pipeline," said Steve Yahnke, Managing Director, TKO Miller. "The Company needed to replace its existing debt with a new lending partner who understood the Company's future growth plans and objectives."

After being engaged, TKO Miller assisted TJ Hale in determining the appropriate capital structure that would be required to support working capital needs and future growth initiatives and identified the most appropriate senior lenders who could meet these needs. TKO Miller conducted a targeted and efficient process that allowed TJ Hale to achieve its ultimate objectives. The winning proposal provided TJ Hale with the availability and flexibility it needed to fund its future growth initiatives.

"TKO Miller procured multiple, competitive proposals for the transaction," said Michael Sharp, President and CEO of TJ Hale. "In the end, we were very impressed with the final financing structure and the attractive economics of the deal. The new financing from UMB will provide TJ Hale with the flexibility to continue its rapid growth."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses, with a special focus on family-and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

