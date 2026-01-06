TKO Miller Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Trusted M&A Advisory Services to Family-Owned, Middle Market Businesses

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, proudly announces its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of guiding business owners through some of the most significant transactions of their lives.

Founded in 2016, TKO Miller was built on the belief that business owners deserve thoughtful, strategic advice tailored to their unique goals, not a one-size-fits-all process. Over the past decade, the firm has advised clients across a wide range of industries, helping entrepreneurs maximize value, preserve legacy, and navigate complex transactions with confidence.

"Reaching our 10-year milestone is incredibly meaningful," said Tammie Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Director of TKO Miller. "We started with a vision to provide honest, high-quality M&A advisory services and that has been extremely well-received by the marketplace. Our success is rooted in the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to deliver results with integrity and care."

TKO Miller's approach focuses on preparation, market insight, and advocacy for business owners, many of whom are navigating a sale process for the first time. The firm's deep middle market expertise and relationship-driven culture have resulted in long-standing client partnerships and a strong reputation among strategic buyers and private equity groups nationwide.

As TKO Miller looks ahead, the firm remains committed to investing in its people, expanding its thought leadership, and continuing to serve as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs planning for growth, transition, or exit.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in manufacturing, plastics and packaging, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller, LLC