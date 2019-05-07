TKXS Achieves Gold Level As HubSpot - Certified Agency Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its reputation as a market leader in data-driven services and solutions for its clients, TKXS has been recognized as a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner at the Gold level. TKXS is a B2B company working with clients across the agriculture, healthcare and construction and industrial supply industries.

HubSpot, a leading CRM, marketing, sales and customer experience platform, works hand-in-hand with Agency Partners like TKXS to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support. As a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner, TKXS has proven that it executes its clients' inbound marketing to the highest standards. The additional efforts to achieve Gold Level required a significant investment in training, learning and applying HubSpot tools and inbound strategies.

"Working with a program as robust as HubSpot has allowed us to serve our clients on an entirely new level," says Winn Maddrey, senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "We have full access to every aspect of their digital marketing, including content, SEO, social media, marketing automation, CRM and ROI. We also rely on HubSpot for our own corporate marketing efforts."

HubSpot Channel Account Manager Jennifer Snyder said, "Congratulations to TKXS for achieving Gold Level in such a brief period of time. We're proud to help them grow their business. Their sophisticated, innovative and dedicated approach to inbound is a welcome addition to our program and an example to other agency partners."

About TKXS: A B2B technology and data-driven solutions company, TKXS provides data collection, data science, technology and data-enabled marketing and incentive management capabilities to the agriculture, healthcare, construction and industrial supply industries.

