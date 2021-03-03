TKXS Expanding Animal Health Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, TKXS, a B2B data-driven solutions provider, has worked with several animal health clients. It's been a natural fit, as the industry is strikingly similar to – and sometimes overlaps with – TKXS' bread and butter work in agriculture.

Now, the company is taking a more dedicated approach to the vertical, expanding the team, committing to further growth, and giving the animal health market, including companion animals and farm animals, its full attention. Not only is TKXS significantly scaling up efforts to bring its proven, data-driven solutions to the animal health market, but the company has brought in an industry veteran who is 100% focused on the animal health vertical, Bryan Armstrong.

"Bryan brings a decade's worth of experience in animal health," says Diana Henderson, TKXS' EVP of business development and client services. "More importantly, he brings a passion for helping customers build and execute strategies so they can excel."

Before joining TKXS as VP of business development, Bryan was the national strategic account manager for corporate accounts for the animal health division of one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. It was there that he honed his customer-centric reputation.

"What's made me successful is putting customers first. I see everyone as my 'customer,' whether client, employee, colleague or employer," says Bryan. "As a servant leader, I put their goals and objectives first, helping them build strategies for the best return on investment."

TKXS has been developing B2B data-driven software solutions for over two decades. The company is now a cornerstone of TELUS Agriculture, a new business unit of TELUS, dedicated to providing innovative solutions to support the agriculture industry.

"With the vision and backing of TELUS Agriculture, TKXS is perfectly positioned to become a force within the animal health industry," says TKXS' CEO, Thad Armbruster. "Our reputation and commitment to client success are well-established, and our agriculture experience is already opening a lot of doors. More importantly, TKXS fills a real need in the animal health space. We don't see any other player offering a more complete suite of data-driven products and services than TKXS."

ABOUT TKXS: Founded in 1998, TKXS is a North Carolina-based B2B technology and data-driven solutions company. As a cornerstone of TELUS Agriculture, we provide data collection, data science, technology and data-enabled marketing and incentive management capabilities primarily in the agriculture and animal health industries. These products and services allow our clients to gain intelligence, operate more effectively, and create demand.

For more information, please visit www.tkxs.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or contact Winn Maddrey, vice president of marketing and corporate communications, at [email protected].

ABOUT TELUS AGRICULTURE: TELUS Agriculture leverages technology and data to enable a better flow of information across the agriculture and food industry. We deliver better food outcomes for consumers, while enabling cross-industry collaboration, with solutions that drive efficiencies and profit for farmers and ranchers, agri-businesses, and agri-food, consumer goods and retail companies. TELUS Agriculture's growing list of solutions includes farm management software, precision agronomy, traceability, supply chain and trade promotion management. TELUS Agriculture currently serves over 150 million acres of agricultural land, backed by a team of over 1,200 experts across Canada, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Armenia, Germany, China, and Australia.

For more information please visit telus.com/agriculture , follow us @TELUS_Ag on Twitter and TELUS Agriculture on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TKXS, LLC