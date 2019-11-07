TKXS Sponsoring Local Cancer Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, TKXS will sponsor and support All-In to Fight Cancer's annual Texas Hold'em fundraiser.

"Serving Others is one of TKXS' core values," says Thad Armbruster, TKXS' CEO, "but All-In is a cause that's particularly close to our hearts. More than financial sponsorship, many of our employees also support the event by participating and volunteering."

A grassroots nonprofit, All-In to Fight Cancer is dedicated to increasing public awareness and raising money to find a cure for cancer by hosting Texas Hold'em tournaments. To date, the charity has raised over one million dollars. Steve Amedio, TKXS chief solution architect, was one of the event's founders in 2010.

"Every year, the numbers go up, and All-In is able to make larger and larger donations to more and more local cancer causes," says Amedio. "Last year's event brought in over $300,000. This year's event is scheduled for a 'giving' time of year, so we're hopeful that we'll set a new fundraising record."

Participants and spectators are encouraged make their ticket purchases early, as a sellout is anticipated. The fundraiser will be Thursday, November 21 at the Fillmore Charlotte and will include 50 poker tables, live entertainment, local food and brews and exclusive merchandise. Proceeds will go to local organizations doing much-needed work in the community, including ChemoCars, Go Jen Go, Novant Health Patient Navigators, the Isabella Santos Foundation and the Paula Takacs Foundation.

All-In to Fight Cancer is one of many charities supported by TKXS. The company has also recently sponsored events for Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, St. Baldrick's Foundation, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

About TKXS: A B2B technology and data-driven solutions company, TKXS provides data collection, data science, technology and data-enabled marketing and incentive management capabilities to the agriculture, healthcare, construction and industrial supply industries.

About All-In to Fight Cancer: All-In To Fight Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that hosts poker fundraisers in memory of Rob Eubank, who lost his life to cancer in 2011. All proceeds go back to the local cancer community, supporting cancer research, patients and patients' families.

Winn Maddrey

TKXS

704.905.2912

winn.maddrey@tkxs.com

SOURCE TKXS

