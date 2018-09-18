TKXS To Sponsor Cancer Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TKXS has announced that it will sponsor and support All-In to Fight Cancer's annual Texas Hold'em fundraiser for the ninth consecutive year.

"Serving others is one of our core values," says Thad Armbruster, TKXS president & COO, "Our company has a longstanding tradition of supporting community causes, not just financially, but also as participants and volunteers. All-In is particularly close to our hearts, as our CEO, Steve Amedio, was one the charity's original founders."

A grassroots nonprofit, All-In to Fight Cancer is dedicated to increasing public awareness and raising money to find a cure for cancer by hosting Texas Hold'em tournaments. To date, the charity has raised over one million dollars.

"Every year, the numbers go up, and All-In is able to make larger and larger donations to local cancer causes," says Amedio. "The potential is even greater here in 2019."

Participants and spectators are encouraged make their ticket purchases early, as another sellout is anticipated this year. The fundraiser will be Thursday, March 14 at the Fillmore Charlotte and will include 50 tables, learn-to-play tables, live entertainment, local food and exclusive merchandise. Proceeds are earmarked for several organizations doing much-needed work in the local cancer community, including Go Jen Go, Novant Health Patient Navigators, the Isabella Santos Foundation and the Paula Takacs Foundation.

All-In to Fight Cancer is one of many charities supported by TKXS. In the past year, the company has also sponsored events for Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, St. Baldrick's Foundation, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

About TKXS: A B2B technology and data-driven solutions company, TKXS provides data collection, data science, technology and data-enabled marketing and incentive management capabilities to the agriculture, healthcare, construction and industrial supply industries.

About All-In to Fight Cancer: All-In To Fight Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that hosts poker fundraisers in memory of Rob Eubank, who lost his life to cancer in 2011. All proceeds go back to the local cancer community, supporting cancer research, patients and patients' families.

