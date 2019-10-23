TKXS To Sponsor Ronald McDonald House Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, TKXS is proud to sponsor the annual Red Shoe Shootout, a sporting clays fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.

This year's event will be Friday, November 1, at Meadow Wood Farm in Waxhaw NC.

"It's a great outing -- a unique opportunity for team building and client entertainment," says Thad Armbruster, TKXS CEO. "Most important, The Red Shoe Shootout is for a great cause."

All proceeds go to The Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte which serves families of seriously ill or injured children at the Presbyterian Hemby Children's Hospital and the Levine Children's Hospital at Carolinas Medical Center. Last year's Shootout raised over $33,000.

"Serve Others is one of TKXS' core values," says Armbruster. "It's been gratifying, over the years, to make such a profound and measurable difference for a worthy community cause."

The Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte is one of many charities supported by TKXS. The company has also recently sponsored events for St. Baldrick's Foundation, Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army. In November, TKXS will again be a sponsor of All-In to Fight Cancer.

To register, sponsor or learn more at The Red Shoe Shootout, visit rmhofcharlotte.org/red-shoe-shootout.

About TKXS: A B2B technology and data-driven solutions company, TKXS provides data collection, data science, technology and data-enabled marketing and incentive management capabilities to the agriculture, healthcare, construction and industrial supply industries.

Winn Maddrey

TKXS

704.905.2912

winn.maddrey@tkxs.com

SOURCE TKXS

