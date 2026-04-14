TLC Jet Partners with American Airlines to Bring Exclusive Rewards and Seamless Travel Flexibility to Private Jet Clients

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TLC Jet, a leading private aviation charter provider renowned for providing the smartest way to fly private, today announced a partnership with American Airlines. This collaboration integrates American's award-winning AAdvantage® program, enabling TLC Jet clients who are AAdvantage® members to earn AAdvantage® miles and Loyalty Points when flying private with TLC Jet. Customers who are not yet AAdvantage® members can join for free by visiting American's website.

TLC Jet and American Airlines

"Today's travelers are seeking more premium experiences," said Steve Johnson, American's Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer. "As a leading premium airline, we're committed to exploring new ways we can elevate the journey for our customers both in the services we offer and those of our partners."

American created the first airline loyalty program with the launch of the AAdvantage® program and continues to expand the program with valuable partners like TLC Jet. By enhancing the award-winning AAdvantage® program, American is creating more opportunities for members to earn miles and Loyalty Points through everyday activities or when flying private with TLC Jet that they can then redeem later for experiences that matter most to them.

"This partnership bridges two worlds—the flexibility and efficiency of flying private with TLC Jet and the global reach of American Airlines, an iconic airline reaching more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries," stated Justin Firestone, Founder and President, TLC Jet. "Our mutual clientele can now optimize every dollar spent, whether traveling privately or commercially, while enjoying an elevated travel experience."

This partnership underscores TLC Jet's unwavering commitment to lead the private aviation industry as the smartest way to fly private.

About TLC Jet

TLC Jet is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation, offering a diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators dedicated to safety and exceptional service. Customers can access mileage-earning travel benefits through a strategic partnership with American Airlines.

TLC Jet is proud to be a part of the TLC Aviation portfolio, which encompasses award-winning whole aircraft management under Privaira and aircraft maintenance services by Toledo Jet. For further information, please visit www.TLCJet.com.

SOURCE TLC Jet