TLC Political Announces Promotions to Scale & Support Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TLC Political, an award-winning Republican consulting firm, announced the promotion of five leaders responsible for client success, data and analytics, and strategic growth. The promotions reflect TLC Political's philosophy of developing a strong bench of direct response experts to deliver best-in-class service as well as its continued momentum as a market leader.

"We strive to continuously improve the quality and range of our services to better help Republican candidates, committees, and organizations increase their impact," said Seth Colton, TLC Political's President & Managing Partner. "Promoting talent that leads with excellence, compassion, and a dedication to our clients' missions is one of the best ways that we can do that. We're delighted to recognize the vital role that these individuals are playing in setting the pace in their disciplines and helping us reach our long-term goals."

Olivia Kelley Delgado will serve as Senior Vice President. In her new role, Olivia will oversee TLC Political and blueprint new products and services.

Tiffany Delgado will serve as Senior Vice President, Political. In her new role, Tiffany will manage TLC Political's client services and drive innovation in direct response programs.

Erik Pfalzer will serve as Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics. In his new role, Erik will spearhead the advancement of TLC Political's data processing and analytics capabilities.

Lindsay Shuba Donnelly will serve as Senior Vice President, Advocacy. In her new role, Lindsay will continue growing TLC Political's Advocacy Practice and operationalize business development strategies.

James Knode will serve as Vice President, Creative. In his new role, James will leverage TLC Political's cutting-edge analytics to drive the creative process and help clients build durable emotional bonds with supporters.

In addition to these promotions, TLC Political is expanding its team to better serve its clients. More information on open positions can be found at www.tlcpolitical.com/careers.

