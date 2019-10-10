TLC: The Village Universel Corporation Consolidation in the US Voice and Data Wholesale Market

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years in the US local market, Village Universel Corporation is working towards the overseas market in order to link the USA with Africa, strengthening its position in the voice and data wholesale market.

The company technological system offers several services such as international internet transit services (IP Transit), international dedicated lines (IPLC), dedicated Ethernet circuits (EthLink) and virtual private networks (IP Vpn) as well as international voice transit services. The Village Universel Corporation operating center is located in Hackensack, New Jersey, while the technological infrastructures is in New York, in the prestigious headquarters of 60 Hudson Street.

Village Universel Corporation has invested 1.2 million dollars to expand its wholesale voice and data services. The company is considered an innovative market player, able to provide high quality secure services as well as anti-fraud systems based on artificial intelligence principles and applied to the management of international voice and data communications.

The complete offer of voice and data services is focused on the Mediterranean area and sub-Saharan Africa. Voice services are provided by Teles NGN technology (MGC, SBC and iMGW) through a geographical cluster in London and Paris for VoIP and TDM, as well as a single complete VoIP node in New York, which is redundant with the European cluster.

"Our goal is to continue to provide voice and data services to large US companies and corporations," explains Todd Baron, Village Universel Chief Operating Officer - In the market in which we operate, we stand out for having a concentrated focus on Africa. We have a wealth of knowledge and considerable experience in areas where we have been present and active for a long time such as in the Mediterranean area and sub-Saharan Africa where we have established significant partnerships."

Thanks to a worldwide network of partners and strategic operators, the company operates in difficult areas, with great potential like North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has completed the activation of the overseas data network in order to connect the United States to the African continent. This has been crucial for its consolidation as an increasingly important international reference point for the African market.

https://villageuniversel.com/

SOURCE Village Universel

Related Links

https://villageuniversel.com/

