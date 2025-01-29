TLCx Appoints Bryan Gray as Chief Commercial Officer

Industry Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TLCx, a leading certified veteran-owned provider of customer experience (CX) outsourcing services for Fortune 500 companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Gray as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Bryan Gray joins TLCx with over two decades of experience in the outsourcing and offshoring consulting industry, where he has excelled in driving revenue growth and leading high-performing teams. His expertise in AI-powered growth and customer service innovation, coupled with his strategic vision, has enabled him to scale businesses, develop effective go-to-market strategies, and establish transformative partnerships. Mr. Gray's passion for leveraging generative AI positions him to significantly enhance customer experiences while optimizing sales, marketing, and operational efficiencies at TLCx.

Before his tenure at TLCx, Mr. Gray served in pivotal roles at Alorica. As President of Financial Solutions, he significantly enhanced the brand's market position within the banking and capital markets sector, contributing to substantial revenue growth and service expansion. Prior to that, he led the company's expansion into the banking, fintech, and energy sectors, doubling annual revenues through his oversight of global digital and customer care operations for major U.S. financial institutions and others. In previous roles Mr. Gray has led strategy and operations for retail, technology, and consumer packaged goods sectors for globally recognized market leaders as well.

In his new role at TLCx, Mr. Gray will spearhead the company's commercial strategy, enhance business development efforts, and nurture client relationships. His focus will be on driving new sales opportunities within TLCx's key verticals including BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Media & Entertainment. He will also aim to strengthen ties with existing clients, expand services, elevate TLCx's brand as a thought leader in the BPO and contact center industry, and push forward the adoption of digital tools and AI to improve efficiency and customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the TLCx family," said Tom Cardella, Founder and CEO of TLCx. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Bryan's strategic vision and commitment to excellence will propel TLCx to new heights as we continue to redefine the standards of service in CX outsourcing."

Mr. Gray commented on his new role, "I am honored to join a company that places such a strong emphasis on a people-first philosophy and operational excellence. I look forward to working with the talented team at TLCx to drive growth and deliver unparalleled customer experiences for our clients while accelerating our technological capabilities."

Founded in 2007 by Tom Cardella, TLCx has grown into a highly respected U.S.-based provider with 14 global locations. The company specializes in end-to-end custom solutions for customer care, acquisition, loyalty, retention, back office, and technical support, underlining its commitment to a people-first approach.

About TLCx:

TLCx is a certified veteran-owned company dedicated to enhancing customer experiences for Fortune 500 companies through innovative outsourcing solutions. With a focus on operational excellence and a people-first culture, TLCx has been a trusted partner in the CX industry for 18 years.

For more information about TLCx, visit www.tlcx.com.

Media Contact:

Bryan Gray

Chief Commercial Officer

215-385-4425

[email protected]

TLCx

www.tlcx.com

