TLCx Appoints DeJon Gaines as Chief Technology Officer

Technology Veteran to Accelerate AI Innovation and Advance Vision 2030

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TLCx, a certified veteran-owned leader in customer experience (CX) outsourcing for Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients, today announced the appointment of DeJon Gaines as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective February 2, 2026.

With over 20 years of executive leadership in enterprise digital transformations, Gaines has a proven record of aligning advanced technologies—cloud architecture, AI-driven solutions, cybersecurity, and global team-building—with business goals to drive efficiency and measurable results. His experience at Conduent, Xerox, and Affiliated Computer Services includes leading large-scale initiatives that leverage intelligent automation and data insights to elevate operational performance and customer experiences.

At TLCx, Gaines will spearhead the company's technology roadmap, including the ongoing evolution of TLCx LaunchPad™—the modular CX transformation platform that adapts to client needs across foundational delivery, AI augmentation, and collaborative innovation. Built on explainable AI, real-time agent guidance, and comprehensive 360° customer views, LaunchPad delivers human-centered, scalable experiences grounded in trust, compliance, and empathy.

Gaines will also play a critical role in advancing TLCx Vision 2030, the company's strategic commitment to sustainable value creation for clients, employees, and the environment through responsible AI and human ingenuity. This ESG-integrated approach positions TLCx as a trusted partner redefining customer-first service in a rapidly evolving economy.

"I joined TLCx because this team is poised to make technology a genuine growth driver, not just a support function," said Gaines. "The most powerful technology strategies are those that create tangible value for clients. I'm focused on building solutions that give our clients measurable competitive advantages, and leveraging AI, advanced analytics, and cloud innovation to deliver outcomes that truly matter."

"DeJon is a proven transformative leader whose AI and digital expertise perfectly complements our people-first culture," said Tom Cardella, Founder and CEO of TLCx. "He will accelerate Vision 2030 and solidify TLCx LaunchPad™ as the foundation for scalable, future-ready CX innovation."

Bryan Gray, Chief Commercial Officer, added: "DeJon's arrival enables us to deliver even more integrated, high-impact solutions—combining our human-centered expertise with next-gen AI, cloud, and automation. We're excited to help clients scale empathy, achieve better outcomes, and gain a true competitive edge."

Gaines' leadership will play a central role in advancing TLCx Vision 2030, strengthening the company's ability to deliver responsible, AI-enabled CX solutions at scale.

About TLCx

Founded in 2007 by U.S. veteran Tom Cardella, TLCx is a certified veteran-owned, 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) provider delivering end-to-end, customized outsourcing solutions for Fortune 500 and enterprise clients. With U.S.-based leadership and global operations, TLCx supports voice and digital channels, back-office services, multilingual programs, and omnichannel orchestration across industries including Healthcare, Government, BFSI, Retail, Energy, and Media & Entertainment. Guided by a people-first culture, operational excellence, and intelligent automation, TLCx transforms every interaction for consumers, patients, members, and citizens. Visit www.tlcx.com for more information.

