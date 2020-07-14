TLED Subsidiary, Curtis Mathes, Inc. Changes Name and Will Focus on Therapeutic Lighting Technologies

FRISCO, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC:TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes, Inc. has changed its name to Curtis Mathes Therapeutics, Inc. (CMTI) and will focus of the development of novel lighting technologies for therapeutic applications. Drawing on extensive research by NASA, and various leading medical research institutions, CMTI will develop its own line of Red Light Therapy (RLT) solutions that will be tailored to accelerate recovery from various injuries, including burns, lacerations and deep muscle tissue damage. CMTI's innovation will also target the professional athlete and fitness markets with rapid and efficacious treatments to reduce inflammation and improve muscle oxygenation. RLT exposes injured tissues to a near-infrared (NIR) light source for a brief period of approximately 90 seconds. This exposure has been proven in clinical studies to decrease healing time dramatically.

"We plan to investigate different methods to deliver this therapy that are more cost effective, targeted, and possibly, used in conjunction with other therapies or medicines," said Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer, "we hope to make a substantial impact in the field of sports medicine."

Paul O. Williams, Chairman & Chief Financial Officer of Light Engine Design reported, "This new technology being developed by our team continues to diversify and stabilize our public company with additional products and new markets. We also believe that the horrible impact of Covid-19 around the world will continue to increase people's interest in taking better care of their health, including looking for any new innovative ways to treat and heal their bodies to speed recovery."

About Light Engine Design Corp.: Curtis Mathes Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in the phototherapies industries. www.ledesigncorp.com / www.curtismathes.com.

