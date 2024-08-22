ELDORADO, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TLF Performance Parts, a leading name in the fuel injector industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of premium fuel injectors. Established in Eldorado, Illinois, TLF has evolved from its modest beginnings in a garage to becoming a key player in the automotive and marine aftermarket parts sector. With a robust portfolio of products catering to a wide range of vehicles, TLF Performance Parts is now offering new, precision-engineered injectors designed to meet the diverse needs of car enthusiasts and professionals alike.

TLF Performance Parts Announces New Line of High-Quality Fuel Injectors

Since its inception in 2000, TLF Performance Parts has been at the forefront of the fuel injector industry, initially selling products on eBay before expanding into a comprehensive parts provider. The company's growth has been marked by a commitment to quality and innovation, which is reflected in its new line of fuel injectors.

The latest additions to TLF's lineup include high-performance fuel injectors for a variety of vehicles, ensuring improved engine efficiency and performance. Among the new offerings are:

2005-2013 Subaru Legacy GT XT EJ255 2.5L (4) : Engineered to enhance the performance of Subaru's Legacy GT XT models, these injectors promise reliable fuel delivery and optimal engine output.

These injectors are designed to meet the exact specifications of the Infiniti Q45, providing a perfect fit and ensuring maximum performance and longevity.

OEM Fuel Injectors for 1991-1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2.0L Turbo GS GSX (4) : Tailored for the Mitsubishi Eclipse, these injectors offer precise flow matching and durability for turbocharged engines.

OEM Fuel Injectors for 1991-1996 Stealth R/T Turbo 3.0L (6): Designed for the Stealth R/T Turbo, these injectors provide the quality and performance needed for high-powered engines.

Unlike many competitors who source injectors from overseas and then rebuild them, TLF Performance Parts prides itself on its in-house manufacturing and rebuilding capabilities. This approach ensures that every injector meets the highest standards of quality and performance. The company's dedicated rebuilding shop also specializes in obsolete models, providing solutions for classic and hard-to-find applications.

TLF Performance Parts' commitment to excellence has led to a growing global presence, serving customers not only across the United States, Canada, and Mexico but also in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and France. This international reach is a testament to TLF's reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

To learn more about the new line of fuel injectors or to place an order, visit TLF Performance Parts' website or contact their customer service team at https://tlfperformanceparts.com/.

About TLF Performance Parts:

TLF Performance Parts, based in Eldorado, IL, was founded in 2000 with a vision to provide high-quality fuel injectors for a range of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and jet skis. Starting from humble beginnings in a garage, TLF has grown into a leading provider of fuel injectors, known for its in-house manufacturing and rebuilding capabilities. With a global customer base and a commitment to excellence, TLF Performance Parts continues to set the standard for performance and reliability in the automotive aftermarket industry. Learn more at https://tlfperformanceparts.com/.

