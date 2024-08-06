TLF Performance Parts introduces new fuel injectors for 2007-2013 MerCruiser and Volvo Penta models

ELDORADO, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TLF Performance Parts, a leading provider of fuel injector solutions, is proud to announce the release of their latest product — New OEM Fuel Injectors for 2007-2013 MerCruiser and Volvo Penta models. These injectors are specially designed and manufactured to meet the high-performance demands of these popular marine engines.

TLF Performance Parts has been catering to the fuel injector needs of a diverse range of vehicles, including boats, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and jet skis, for over two decades. With their own fuel injector manufacturing capabilities and a dedicated rebuilding shop for obsolete models, TLF has established a reputation for providing high-quality and precise flow-matched injectors.

The new OEM fuel injectors for 2007-2013 MerCruiser and Volvo Penta models are a result of TLF's continuous efforts to expand their product line and meet the evolving needs of their customers. These injectors are specifically designed to fit seamlessly into the fuel system of these marine engines, ensuring optimal performance and fuel efficiency.

The new fuel injectors are made from top-quality materials and undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. They are also flow-matched, which means each injector is specifically calibrated to deliver the same amount of fuel, ensuring smooth and consistent engine operation. These injectors also come with a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty for the OEM Fuel Injectors, providing customers with peace of mind and assurance of quality.

One of the key benefits of these new injectors is their compatibility with both MerCruiser and Volvo Penta models from 2007 to 2013. This eliminates the need for boat owners to search for specific injectors for their engine model, saving them time and effort. Additionally, the new injectors are a cost-effective solution compared to purchasing individual injectors from the dealership.

TLF also offers a dedicated rebuilding shop for obsolete models. This means that even if your boat is equipped with an older model engine, TLF has the capability to rebuild and provide a precise flow-matched fuel injector to keep your engine running smoothly.

TLF Performance Parts continues to be a leader in the automotive industry, constantly striving to develop new and innovative products that meet the evolving needs of their customers. Their new OEM Fuel Injectors for 2007-2013 MerCruiser and Volvo Penta models are a testament to their commitment to excellence. These injectors are now available for purchase on TLF Performance Parts' website. For more information on TLF Performance Parts and their new fuel injectors, please visit their website at www.tlfperformanceparts.com.

About TLF Performance Parts:

TLF Performance Parts is a leading provider of high-quality fuel injectors for boats, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and jet skis. With their own manufacturing capabilities and a dedicated rebuilding shop for obsolete models, TLF offers a wide range of precision and flow-matched injectors to cater to the specific needs of their customers. Their commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the industry.

