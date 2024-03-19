TLF Performance Parts Proudly Presents Their Recent Inventory Expansion

ELDORADO, Ill., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TLF Performance Parts is thrilled to announce the latest additions to their product lineup! They are now offering five new fuel injectors: the 2012-2018 Mazda 3 CX-3 CX-5, MX-5 Miata, Grand Touring, and the Sport 2.0L; the 2018-21 Ford F-150 and the Mustang 5.0L; the 2013-2020 Toyota GT 86 Coupe 2.0L; the 2013-2020 Subaru BRZ 2.0L; Harley Davidsons 1995-2001; and the 2015-2018 Lexus GS300, NX300, NX200t, GS200t, IS200t, NX200t, RC200t, and NX200t 2.0L Turbocharged. These high-quality parts are designed to enhance the performance and reliability of these popular vehicle models.

TLF Performance Parts offers a wide range of GDI fuel injectors, from stock OEM to high performance for high flow. For the 2012-2018 Mazda 3 CX-3 CX-5, MX-5 Miata, Grand Touring, and the Sport 2.0L, their fuel injectors are available in various options, including stock and 25% over stock OEM. For the 2019-2021 Ford F-150 or Mustang 5.0L, 2013-2020 Toyota GT 86 Coup 2.0L or 2013-2020 Subaru BRZ 2.0L, and Lexus GS300, NX300, NX200t, GS200t, IS200t, RC200t, or NX200t with a 2.0L Turbocharged, they offer a variation allowing for 35% over stock OEM or a direct replacement option. TLF Performance Parts is the only company offering fuel injectors for Harley Davidson's from 1995-2001, including the Twin Cam Marelli EFI Touring Bikes, replacing the IW720 and the IW724.

What sets TLF Performance Parts apart from their competitors is that they are the only company in the USA manufacturing high-performance fuel injectors for high-flow applications. As experts in the field with over 20 years of experience, their team is well-equipped to answer any inquiries you may have. They are well-known in their industry for having extensive model coverage and fast shipping times. Customers can trust that their fuel injectors are made from premium components and have gone through rigorous testing and quality control to ensure the best performance for their vehicle. TLF Performance Parts also has an industry-leading warranty program giving peace of mind to consumers.

If you're experiencing difficulty finding the right fuel injectors or need assistance with fuel injector rebuilds, don't hesitate to reach out to us at tlfperformanceparts.com.

About TLF Performance Parts:

TLF Performance Parts, based in Eldorado, IL, has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a garage in March of 2000. Today, TLF is a one-stop shop for all fuel injector needs, catering to a diverse range of vehicles including boats, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and jet skis. With their own fuel injector manufacturing capabilities and a dedicated rebuilding shop for obsolete models, TLF ensures high-quality and precise flow-matched injectors. Their commitment to excellence extends beyond borders as they serve customers not only across North America, but also around the world.

