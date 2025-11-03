TLG Adds Strategic Advisory Leader Jason Miner as Managing Partner, Expands in New York

Miner will serve clients in new leadership role as the firm continues to expand strategic advisory offerings

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TLG, a global strategic communications and stakeholder engagement firm, announced today that one of the industry's top leaders and advisors, Jason Miner, is joining the firm as Managing Partner. Mr. Miner serves as a trusted advisor to clients and leads the firm's teams of experts in issue campaigns and stakeholder engagement efforts, crisis preparedness and response, litigation and trial support, and financial communications efforts.

Mr. Miner's joining the firm continues a successful year for TLG, with significant investment in its New York office, growth of its team of expert advisors, and continued expansion of services to capital markets clients, in addition to continued growth in longtime practice areas including litigation support communications, workforce and workplace communications, bankruptcy and restructuring communications support, cyber preparedness and response, financial communications, and legal industry strategy.

Mr. Miner has three decades of experience advising corporate and civic leaders navigating business, policy, legal and reputational complexities, and has led cross-functional global teams in hundreds of successful corporate affairs campaigns. His expertise spans a wide range of industries and sectors, including spearheading specialized efforts in climate and energy, technology, AI, sports and entertainment, food and agriculture and higher education.

"We are thrilled to have Jason join TLG as Managing Partner, bringing his invaluable perspective and decades of experience and leadership," said CEO Molly Levinson. "As clients seek practical, relevant, strategic advice in moments that matter, they depend on Jason. We cannot wait to officially welcome such a beloved client quarterback and trusted colleague to our team."

"TLG delivers such a unique and sought-after offering for clients and is known for its true dedication and reliable expertise. I am excited to help lead the firm for this next chapter as we build on the team's success," said Managing Partner Jason Miner. "Having seen firsthand how indispensable TLG's counsel is to clients navigating the most consequential opportunities and challenges, I look forward to adding to our capabilities."

Mr. Miner comes to TLG after serving as a senior leader at FGS Global. Over the span of two decades, Mr. Miner helped grow the strategic communications and stakeholder engagement firm into a globally recognized industry leader. During that time, he served in various senior roles, including managing the firm's operating committee, advising on the firm's business and growth strategies, and along with other senior colleagues, launching multiple successful industry-expertise advisory offerings for clients. He also built, led, and mentored teams of business, communications, and policy strategists around the world.

