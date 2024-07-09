TLG Learning and Apprenti Announce Strategic Partnership

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TLG Learning, a Seattle based IT training company with a 30-year history of successfully providing role-based training to organizations and individuals nationwide, announces its partnership with Apprenti as a training provider for the U.S. Department of Commerce Good Jobs Challenge grant. TLG Learning's long-standing partnership with national apprenticeship leader Apprenti began in 2016 and has significantly grown and changed to bridge the tech talent gap for major employers and government agencies looking to hire and grow skilled, diverse talent in high-demand roles like Software Development, DevOps, Network Development, IT Support Professionals, and Data Center Operations.

According to McKinsey Global Institute research, 87% of global senior executives surveyed said their companies were unprepared to address the gap in digital skills. To meet this challenge, organizations implementing early-career programs gain significant advantages. Employers who design early career programs, and/or partner with organizations like Apprenti, can customize the training their candidates or employees receive to match their specific needs. By being able to consult on the skills they require, employers can influence the curriculum and end up with a skilled pipeline of talent that meets their targeted needs.

"As technology changes so quickly, businesses need to do more than merely attract workers with the right skills – they must develop and retain them too. Many businesses are finding that tech talent gap solutions to address this challenge already exist. By implementing customized and adaptable Apprenticeship programs, organizations will be able to effectively upskill and reskill their workforce, retain their employees and grow far beyond their competition," states Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Apprenti.

"To meet this challenge TLG Learning provides a pathway for individuals to gain the in-demand skills necessary for success in today's competitive job market. Through our veteran benefits programs, we further demonstrate our commitment to supporting those who have served our country, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities needed to thrive in their civilian careers. Together with Apprenti, we are bridging the gap between talent supply and demand while fostering diversity and inclusion in the workforce," states Martin Sehlin, Director of Career Programs within TLG Learning.

The Apprenti and TLG Learning partnership will leverage funding through the Good Jobs Challenge grant – awarded to Apprenti by the U.S. Department of Commerce – to help employers meet high-demand needs by offsetting the cost of implementing tech apprenticeships. Through its partnership with Apprenti, TLG Learning has placed over 500 apprentices in organizations nationwide as Software Developers, Network Developers, DevOps Engineer, and IT Support Professionals.

Discover how TLG Learning and Apprenti can meet your skilled tech talent needs through registered apprenticeship programs.

