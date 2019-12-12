TLS Laboratories Introduces a New Product Called Ready Sill

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of research and development, TLS Laboratories is proud to announce its newest patented system called Ready Sill.

This system allows builders and window/door installers to install a functioning pan system using membrane waterproofing products instead of fabricated metal systems. This advancement saves money and time. The Ready Sill Door Pan System may be used on pocket doors, large stacking doors, French doors and sliding doors. The Ready Sill Window pan system is designed for use under windows. Any kind or size of window may be used with the Ready Sill System.

