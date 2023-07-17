TLV Partners Achieves $1 Billion in AUM, Launches $250 Million Early-Stage Israeli Startups Fund V

News provided by

TLV Partners

17 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel-based venture capital firm TLV Partners announces a milestone of $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) alongside the introduction of its $250 million Fund V. The fund signifies TLV Partners' ongoing dedication to nurturing early-stage startups founded by outstanding Israeli entrepreneurs, focusing on sectors such as developer tools, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, biotech, and more.

Positioned to make roughly 25 Seed and Series A investments, Fund V anticipates initial contributions of between $4-8 million. With the capability to back subsequent rounds, it could invest as much as $20 million per company.

The firm boasts a portfolio featuring some of Israel's standout enterprises, including Aqua Security, Next Insurance, Aidoc, Run:ai, Silverfort, Quantum Machines, Unit, Immunai, Deepcure, Buildots, Zencity, Firebolt, Mesh, Laminar, Oligo Security, and Port.

Since its inception, TLV Partners has marked ten successful exits, including industry-shaping companies like Granulate (acquired by Intel), Oribi (LinkedIn), Neosec (Akamai), Skyline (JLL), Stoke (Fiverr), and Guesty (secondary transaction).

The leadership of Eitan Bek, Rona Segev, Shahar Tzafrir, and Adi Yarel Toledano, complemented by Yonatan Mandelbaum, Brian Sack, and Bar Dor, forms the investment team that consistently guides startups from conception. The firm has invested in 60 companies, establishing TLV Partners as one of Israel's most active venture capital firms.

TLV Partners has earned the backing of distinguished American institutions, comprising leading University Endowments, Fund of Funds and other strong US investment entities that have bolstered the firm since its inaugural fund eight years ago.

Shahar Tzafrir, Managing Partner at TLV Partners: "As we navigate turbulent times in Israel, our commitment to our founders remains unshakeable. We view these challenges as opportunities to innovate, build, and strive. Our announcement of Fund V, part of our $1 billion funds, underscores our unwavering optimism in our founders, our nation, and the promise of a resilient democracy. We are here, we are ready, and we stand strong - together."

"The success of our portfolio companies extends far beyond financial investment. It is built upon a genuine partnership rooted in trust, transparency, and shared vision," says Adi Yarel Toledano, General Partner and CFO at TLV Partners. "We consider ourselves privileged to have backed 60 exceptional companies and 130 outstanding founders whose success remains our foremost priority. We are honored to work alongside them in realizing their bold ambitions. Additionally, we express our sincere gratitude to our invaluable Limited Partners' support in our vision and mission, and we are truly grateful for their partnership."

SOURCE TLV Partners

