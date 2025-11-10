TLX INVESTOR ALERT: Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Telix Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Telix class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) publicly traded securities between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Captioned Thomas v. Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., No. 25-cv-02299 (S.D. Ind.), the Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Telix Pharmaceuticals and certain of Telix Pharmaceuticals' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Telix Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants materially overstated the progress Telix Pharmaceuticals had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; and (ii) defendants materially overstated the quality of Telix Pharmaceuticals' supply chain and partners.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 22, 2025, Telix Pharmaceuticals revealed that it "received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . . . seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutics candidates." On this news, the price of Telix Pharmaceuticals American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell more than 13% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

Then, on August 28, 2025, the complaint further alleges that Telix Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Biologics License Application for its product TLX250-CDx, which identified "deficiencies relating to the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) package." The FDA additionally "documented notices of deficiency (Form 483) issued to two third-party manufacturing and supply chain partners that will require remediation prior to resubmission," according to the complaint. The Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Telix Pharmaceuticals ADSs fell more than 21% over two trading sessions.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Telix Pharmaceuticals publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

