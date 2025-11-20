TLX Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) securities between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025. Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations That Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TLX) Mislead Investors Regarding its Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Candidates

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates (TLX591 and TLX592) and materially overstated the quality of Telix's supply chain and partners.

Plaintiff alleges that investors were surprised on July 22, 2025, when Telix revealed that it is the subject of an SEC investigation into the company's disclosures "regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates" -- TLX591 and TLX592. Then, on August 28, 2025, Telix said it received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA for the company's ZircaixÒ BLA. The company said the CRL identified deficiencies in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls and requested additional data to establish comparability of the drug product used in the phase 3 clinical trial and the manufacturing process intended for commercial use. Telix also revealed that the FDA documented notices of deficiency issued to its third-party manufacturing and supply chain partners that must be remediated prior to resubmitting the BLA. The price of Telix's ADSs declined on this news.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by January 9, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP