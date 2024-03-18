TM Associates Announces Grand Opening of Luxury Affordable Apartment Community in DC, MDXL Flats Apartments

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TM Associates, United Planning Organization (UPO), and Gilbane Building Company were joined by the Department of Housing and Community development (DHCD), Department of Human Services (DHS), DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), partners, and community members to proudly announce the grand opening of MDXL Flats Apartments, a highly anticipated affordable residential community offering 101 affordable apartments in the heart of Washington, DC's Buzzards Point neighborhood.

MDXL Flats Apartments joins sister community, MDL Flats, in setting a new standard for affordable luxury housing that blends seamlessly into the city's sleek skyline adorned with glass-clad architecture.

From modern interiors, vibrant community space, and views overlooking Nationals Park and the Capitol Building, MDXL Flats Apartments caters to the distinct needs and preferences of its residents.

Key highlights of MDXL Flats Apartments include:

Spacious and thoughtfully designed one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and even four-bedroom apartments, affordable to households earning between 30% and 50% of the average local median income.

High-end finishes and panoramic views of the city.

Convenient access to a wide array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including Audi Field , with ground-level retail.

, with ground-level retail. Dedicated resident services and on-site management and maintenance, ensuring residents receive prompt assistance and personalized attention.

Access to quality schools, transit, and arts & culture in Ward 6.

"The delivery and grand opening of MDXL Flats completes TM's $110m investment into the transformation of this corner in DC", said Bob Margolis, Owner/Chief Executive Officer of TM Associates. "This milestone not only marks the completion of a remarkable project but also reflects TM's steadfast dedication to enhancing vibrant communities. Through the introduction of high-quality, affordable rental homes, we are committed to driving lasting positive change."

MDXL Flats, and its sister community, MDL Flats - who opened their doors in 2021, make up 177 affordable residential units, contributing to Mayor Bowser's goal of creating 12,000 affordable homes by the end of 2025. More than 220 DC residents contributed to the construction of MDXL Flats. The project exceeded its goal of 35% certified business enterprises (CBE).

"We know that to achieve the Mayor's bold housing goals, we have to be even bolder with our actions. MDXL Flats is an example of how we can use targeted investments and intentional planning to deliver affordable housing in more parts of our city. We thank all of the partners who made this project a reality for the residents who will call this building home," said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert."

UPO President and CEO Andrea Thomas said, "Housing is a persistent concern for DC residents, so UPO is proud to be a partner in providing housing stability to people with low incomes and supportive services to those who were unhoused. Most importantly, we are excited to hear the new residents declare, 'I'm home.'"

"Gilbane Building Company is very proud of this project for not only the impact that more affordable housing options will have on the community but also the positive impact the project had throughout construction," said Tyler Swartzwelder, business leader for Gilbane's Washington, DC office. "Fifty percent of construction contracts, totaling more than $14 million, were awarded to diverse-owned and small businesses. Thanks to clients like TM Associates, who share our commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, Gilbane is more than halfway towards our goal of generating $4 billion in awards to MWBE+ businesses by 2027."

Prospective residents are invited to schedule a private tour of MDXL Flats Apartments and discover the unparalleled lifestyle that awaits. For more information, visit www.MDXLFlats.com.

About TM Associates: TM Associates currently manages over 18,000 units across 423 properties in fourteen states plus Washington, D.C. TM Development has built or rehabilitated 7,000 affordable housing units. TM strives to deliver the best in diligence, dedication and services while effecting change in the communities they serve. This includes services such as after school programs, adult literacy and job placement, services that address food insecurities, in addition to more traditional amenities such as package acceptance, community room, and online rent payment.

TM doesn't stop at providing new, luxury affordable housing options to DC neighborhoods. Instead, TM aims to take it further and change the definition and perception of affordable housing in these neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.tmamgroup.com.

About United Planning Organization (UPO):

Everyone deserves to be economically secure and reach their full potential. UPO helps DC residents lift themselves out of poverty and become the change agents of their lives.

A nonprofit human services organization, UPO is the Community Action Agency that serves District residents with low incomes. We Unite People with Opportunities and address the causes and conditions of poverty: We fight for systemic changes by showing how policy affects opportunity and amplify the power of DC residents to improve economic and racial equity.

A staff of 400 helps 50,000 people each year with programs including education, job training and placement, health, housing counseling, and strengthening families and communities (such as partnering with developers to create new affordable housing). UPO also operates the District's first Financial Empowerment Center, where all DC residents can receive professional, one-on-one, free financial counseling virtually and in person.

About Gilbane Building Company:

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com/building.

