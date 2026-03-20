T&M Associates Celebrates 60 Years of Engineering Excellence, Innovation, and Community Impact in the Greater Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T&M Associates, a leading engineering and technical services firm with a growing presence in the Greater Philadelphia region, is celebrating its 60th anniversary - marking six decades of innovation, trusted client partnerships, and community-focused solutions across the MidAtlantic and beyond.

Founded in 1966, T&M has grown from a seven-person firm into a multidisciplinary organization of more than 375 professionals serving public and private sector clients nationwide across five core markets: Buildings & Facilities, Community and Land Development, Environmental, Transportation, and Water. Since establishing its regional headquarters in Philadelphia in 2015, T&M's work has helped strengthen neighborhoods, institutions, and critical infrastructure throughout the city and surrounding counties.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our clients, and the strength of the values this firm was built on," said Gary Dahms, President and CEO of T&M Associates. "As we honor our past, we're equally focused on shaping the future — delivering sustainable solutions, strengthening communities, and continuing to push innovation forward."

Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

Drawing on six decades of experience, T&M brings a practical, long-term perspective to the complex challenges facing the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding region. The firm has played an integral role in major housing and redevelopment initiatives, transportation and transit improvements, and critical water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects - helping communities modernize essential systems while preparing for future growth and climate impacts.

"Our longevity is rooted in our culture and our commitment to doing what's right for our clients and communities," said Patrick Jeffery, Chief Operating Officer at T&M. "That same mindset fuels a culture of innovation - driving us to continually evolve, embrace new technologies, expand our capabilities, and plan for the long term."

Community Impact Through the T&M Foundation

T&M's presence in the Philadelphia region extends beyond project delivery to a deep commitment to public service and community engagement. Through the T&M Foundation - celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2026 - the firm supports charitable outreach, STEM education, and volunteerism in partnership with organizations such as the ACE Mentor Program of Greater Philadelphia, Caring for Friends, Freire Charter School, Temple University, and other local schools and community organizations.

Signature Projects and Industry Recognition

Throughout its history, T&M has played a key role in delivering impactful projects across the region. This work has earned T&M recognition from leading industry organizations, including prestigious engineering excellence awards and repeated workplace culture honors such as Best Places to Work distinctions. These accolades reflect not only technical achievement, but also T&M's enduring commitment to quality, collaboration, and service - principles established by founders Richard T. Noble and Richard M. Schulz and carried forward by today's leadership.

About T&M Associates

T&M Associates is a leading engineering and technical services firm focused on innovative solutions that advance our clients' goals and sustain communities. With 60 years of experience, we specialize in five key markets: Buildings and Facilities, Community and Land Development, Environmental, Transportation, and Water. Our team of technical experts and consultants consistently demonstrate success in achieving positive outcomes for our clients nationwide.

SOURCE T&M Associates