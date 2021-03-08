TM Capital acquires CIM Partners; Anthony Giorgio leads TM Catalyst

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TM Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of CIM Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on the Specialty Chemicals and Materials Industry. CIM Partners, which will be re-branded as TM Catalyst, will continue its mission of providing independent, insightful and strategic M&A advice to the global chemical industry.

Led by chemical industry veteran Anthony P. Giorgio, TM Catalyst leverages deep expertise across the specialty chemical industry with particular focus on Consumer Care & Life Sciences and Performance Chemicals and Materials. Consumer Care & Life Sciences includes manufacturers and distributors of chemicals, raw materials and ingredients for personal care, home care, cosmetics, pharma, lab research, food and nutritional applications. Performance Chemicals and Materials includes the value-chain of raw materials, formulations and additives for Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers (CASE), industrial fluids, polymers and engineered materials. Mr. Giorgio and the TM Catalyst team have successfully advised leading private equity investors, publicly traded chemical companies and private and family-owned businesses on complex domestic and cross-border sale and acquisition transactions.

Prior to founding CIM Partners in 2011, Mr. Giorgio held several senior positions focused on mergers and acquisitions in the chemical and industrials sector. Mr. Giorgio was an Operating Director at Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity investor in the chemical, materials and life sciences industry, and Vice President of Corporate Development at International Specialty Products (now part of Ashland), a global specialty chemical company. Mr. Giorgio's prior experience also includes M&A banking roles at Merrill Lynch and at TM Capital, where he began his career as an Analyst.

"Anthony Giorgio is one of the most respected deal makers in the specialty chemicals world" said Jim Grien, President and CEO of TM Capital. "CIM Partners' industry expertise, global relationships and commitment to client care are a perfect fit for TM Capital, and we look forward to supporting Anthony and TM Catalyst to expand an already formidable practice across the globe." Mr. Giorgio commented: "I am excited to return to TM Capital and build upon the success of CIM Partners through the formation of TM Catalyst. Together with my new partners, TM Catalyst will continue to provide the unique industry expertise and hands-on execution our clients have come to expect, while expanding our reach and capabilities for private equity and corporate chemical clients with TM Capital's impressive resources, reputation and transaction track-record."

