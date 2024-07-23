TM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Toyota Motor Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed by The Rosen Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) between June 23, 2022 and June 2, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 23, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the Firm.

To join the Toyota class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25663 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 23, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Toyota understated its malfeasance relating to certification of its cars and issues relating to overall legal compliance; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

